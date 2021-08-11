Due to increased populations of mosquitoes potentially infected with West Nile virus and to control significantly high populations of pestiferous mosquitoes, the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District will conduct an aerial application using a contractor with a twin engine aircraft on Thursday night, August 12, 2021, between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight, if weather permits.
“The Gem County Mosquito Abatement District continues to see increased numbers of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus and increased populations of mosquitoes in general, Jason Kinley, Director of GCMAD. "The current heat and weather patterns coupled with copious amounts of irrigation water use has created a significant mosquito population that continues to threaten constituents with potential disease infection and pestilence. Due to the current situation and findings, an aerial application to control adult mosquitoes is necessary,” said Kinley. He stated, “Since mosquitoes in the GCMAD jurisdiction have tested positive, it is important that citizens take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.”
People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by following three steps to avoid mosquito bites:
DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes.
DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.
DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant.
Kinley said it is important that all members of the district and citizens of Gem County know about West Nile virus and how to protect themselves from the disease. “We can all take steps to reduce mosquito habitat around our homes and adopt simple practices to minimize exposure to mosquito bites,” he added.
The scheduled aerial application will be made to 12,800 acres west of the City of Emmett and out to the Gem County/Payette County line. Please see the attached map for further details of the application area. The area will be treated using a twin-engine aircraft, operating at approximately 300 feet altitude with Dibrom® Concentrate at a rate of 0.60 ounces per acre.
There are no special precautions that citizens need to take that live within the application area. In the event the application cannot be made on the scheduled evening, the next available night will be utilized.
Currently, the district is finding and treating any standing water that is producing mosquitoes and making applications to control adult mosquitoes, referred to as fogging. Fogging is taking place regularly and routine, district-wide, fogging applications will continue in all areas of the district.
The GCMAD is available to survey and treat any standing water within the district and will answer any questions citizens may have. The district may be contacted by calling 208.365.5628 or by visiting the website at gcmad.org.
West Nile virus is a mosquito and bird disease. Animals and humans are incidentally infected when bitten by a female mosquito infected with the virus. For more information about West Nile virus, visit the following websites:
West Nile Virus Information
Southwest District Health Web Page