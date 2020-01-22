Adjusting Visions

The document that sets the guidelines for many of the planning and zoning changes that take place in Gem County is facing scrutiny. In fact, through the Joint Planning Commission, the Gem County Comprehensive Plan is constantly under review, discussion and even amendment.
Five chapters of the Comprehensive Plan will be presented in a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 in the City Council Chambers at Emmett City Hall. The five chapters will be the only portions of the Comprehensive Plan for which public testimony will be accepted that evening.
These are the first public hearings for changes to the plan since Chapter 7 on Historic and Cultural Resources were held in 2015.
Jennifer Kharrl, planning director for Gem County, points out that these hearings are one of the steps in the on-going maintenance and revision of the Comprehensive Plan.
“It is a continuous task of the Joint Planning Commission to review and monitor the plan and make revisions as circumstances change and community desires shift,” Kharrl said. “While the comprehensive plan is not a law, not codified, it is what provides the framework for our policies and goals.”
That framework is then placed in the hands of the Gem County Zoning Commission and the City of Emmett Zoning Commission as a vision to which their individual planning and zoning decisions should reflect. While not bound entirely by the Comprehensive Plan, each of zoning commissions are to take into consideration the parameters set forth by the plan.
“Every recommendation that comes from our office to the zoning commissions include a statement in regards to its compliance and adherences to the Comprehensive Plan,” Kharrl said.
The Comprehensive Plan, which currently has 14 chapters, received a major overhaul in 2007. Since then, several of the chapters have been amended – the last being in 2015. Some chapters, including two chapters under public hearing next week have not been amended since 2007.
Chapter 4/Economic Development and Chapter 11/Community Design “have basically been rewritten” according to Kharrl. The remaining three chapters available for comment – Chapter 1/Private Property Rights, Chapter 3/Housing and Chapter 5/Education are primarily modifications in wording with some minor edits and each were previously amended in 2010.
One noticeable change in all five of the chapters currently open for comment may appear to be minor but it changes the overall tone of the documents. A verb tense change from future to present indicates a perception by the writers of a shift from what may or may not be coming to a realization of what is already here. In each case the “Vision” statement in each chapter has been elevated to lead statement.
Some community members have been vocal in criticizing the zoning commissions with either ignoring or intentionally disregarding the Comprehensive Plan.
Examples of that disregard has been stated in comments opposing the recent approval of the Payette River Orchards subdivision at the east end of 12th St. No mention of a future road right of way indicated on a “Future Land Use Map” included in the Comprehensive Plan document appendix is made in the subdivision approval documents. The right of way on that map, which also is on display in Emmett City Hall council chambers and in the Gem County Development office, goes directly through the proposed 242 home development.
According to city and county officials, the right of way in question was one of three right of ways included on the 6/12/07 map that reflected future plans by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) for a possible “Indian Valley” route to northern Idaho. That plan was to ease northbound traffic on US 95 and Idaho Highway 55 and would include a by-pass route through the Emmett valley.
One right of way indicated a new Payette River crossing at Star Lane that connected to Bissel Creek Road and eventually the new Indian Valley Route. A second extended Highway 16 from the bottom of the Freezeout grade directly through the eastern edges of Emmett north to the river and eventually connecting to Highway 52 around the Plaza Bridge. That route would go directly through the recently approved subdivision and through many other properties approved for development in recent years by both the city and the county zoning commissions.
Neither of those by-pass concepts appear currently in any ITD future plans.
“Those ideas from 2007 have disappeared from the State highway plans and have been removed from our planning processes as well,” Kharrl said. “I can see where the map as a historic document can cause some confusion as to current status and we will be addressing that in our subsequent chapter revisions.”
Following completion of the Jan. 27 hearing, the five chapters up for input will be completed and then forwarded to both the Emmett City Council and the Gem County Commission for approval.
The Joint Planning Commission will then continue its work on Chapter 12/Land Use and Chapter 14/Implementation with public hearings anticipated yet this year. Land Use is the only remaining Chapter untouched since 2007 and is the portion of the Comprehensive Plan that includes the map in question.