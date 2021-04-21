A plan to move forward with an integrated restoration of forest lands around the Sage Hen Reservoir received formal conditional approval from the Forest Service last week.
Boise National Forest Supervisor Tawnya Brummett signed the Decision Notice for the Sage Hen Integrated Restoration Project, Tuesday, April 13. The decision implements the proposed action as described in the Need for the Proposal and Proposed Action chapters of the Environmental Assessment with modifications prompted by:
• consideration of comments received during the public scoping and comment period
• discussions with interested public, elected officials, Boise Forest Coalition, other interest groups and the project interdisciplinary team
• conversations with and input from objectors
By implementing activities at a landscape scale and using a condition-based management approach, this project optimizes biodiversity and improves resilience and integrity allowing for endemic levels of disturbance. The proposed action addresses critical health and safety needs by reducing hazardous fuels and removing hazard trees, thereby reducing risks to government workers, firefighters and the public.
The work focuses on public safety and ensures continued, safe access to the forest in the Sage Hen project area. The project supports local livelihoods and economies and improves recreation opportunities for the rapidly growing Boise metropolitan area.
“Condition-based management is an approach that supports responsiveness and flexibility between planning and implementation in natural resource management. The concept allows the forest to respond to changing conditions on the ground’, said Forest Supervisor, Tawnya Brummett. “With the ability to modify our response to address those conditions we will be able to use resources more efficiently at the landscape scale.”
“In addition to the changes described above, I am committed to, and approving a phased decision for implementation of this project,” said Brummett. “This decision approves all project activities as described in the environmental assessment and decision notice; however, by phasing project implementation, additional public engagement will be allowed with the goal of increased transparency, and real-time problem-solving and dialogue with interested parties”
According to the release from the Forest Service, this phased approach is specific to this project and does not set precedent for how projects currently underway or future projects will be implemented.
For specifics about the Decision Notice and phased implementation actions visit: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56701.