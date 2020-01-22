Accident highlights safer crossing needs

Two Emmett Middle School students were struck by a car in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, Jan. 4 while on the way to school. While both students will recover from their injuries, a number of issues that may have been involved in the accident are being responded to by local officials.
The collision occurred at the intersection of S. Johns Ave. and 4th Street. That corner is where one of Emmett’s designated major motor traffic corridors – S. Johns Ave. — cuts through one of Emmett’s designated safe routes to school. 4th Street is a primary walking path from Washington Avenue to Butte View School complex for students at Emmett Middle School and Black Canyon High School.
According to information provided by the Emmett School District, “the two students were crossing S. Johns when an oncoming driver did not see them in time, ultimately sliding into the boys.”
One boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was treated for non-life threatening injuries – unconfirmed to be a broken collar bone and a foot injury. The other was taken to the hospital by a parent for treatment and was released reportedly with bruises.
The conditions that morning have been cited as contributing factors in the collision. Both city and school officials are aware of the circumstances and working to raise awareness to both students and drivers.
A school announcement the day of the accident, stated that “this accident serves as a reminder to be careful this time of year when driving, especially after snow fall as the street’s can be slick.”
EMS principal Rich Winegar added that details of the incident were shared with the other students at EMS as a cautionary alert.
“I reminded all our students over the intercom today of the importance of waiting until cars are stopped before entering the crosswalk and crossing the street,” Winegar said. “I spoke to (Emmett Police) Chief Kunka about doing some more education with the kids on crossing the street as well, so we will be working along those lines in the near future.”
It was dark and the intersection is illuminated by a single street light. The street-marked crossing spans S. Johns on a portion of the street that has been earmarked for a major rebuild with the addition of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, a bike path and upgraded lighting.
Emmett resident Bill Monti who lives a couple houses away from the intersection said that there has been concern about it for years. “Not everyone obeys the crosswalk rules – kids or cars,” Monti said. “Add that to the dim lighting and lack of a clear pathway in each direction its a concern. Hopefully we can get this fixed soon. The increase in traffic on S. Johns has certainly been noticeable and too many drivers are not very aware of the need for reduced speed and greater attention to the road.”
The S. Johns project has been on the planning books for several years to eventually complete a rebuild from Highway 16 to Main Street. The next phase, originally slated for 2022 according to the County’s comprehensive plan notations, has been moved up to 2021. That phase will run from the 4th Street intersection to 12th Street. 12th Street received major funding and construction attention this past summer to extend a “safe route to school” pathway from S. Johns to Carberry Elementary.
Clint Seamons, City of Emmett public works director, expressed concern about the incident and emphasized that the concerns regarding that intersection have been on the table for solutions for some time. Those solutions have been awaiting funding.
“We have been working on that project for nearly seven years,” Seamons said. “We wish it all could have been completed a while ago. We do now have funding committed so we can tackle it soon. We have a backlog of lighting upgrades we have been working with Idaho Power to accomplish and hopefully they will be available soon as well.”
Funding for the S. Johns project has been obtained through the Idaho Transportation Department’s LHTAC funding mechanism.