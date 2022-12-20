Since 1998 during the week of Christmas, the Messenger Index has printed “A Soldier’s Poem.” The poem was written by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal James Schmidt in 1986.
Written in the style of “’The Night Before Christmas,” the poem evokes a strong image of a lone soldier at Christmas-time.
Even back in 1998, the MI policy did not usually include poetry. But both the rhyme of the poem and the military connection have compelled editors to view this poem as an exception to the policy. From what we hear from our readers, you agree.
‘Twas the night before Christmas, (s)he lived all alone
In a one bedroom house of plaster and stone.
I had come down the chimney with presents to give
And to see whom in this home did live.
I looked all about, a strange sight I did see
No tinsel, no presents, not even a tree.
No stocking by the mantle, just boots filled with sand
On the wall hung pictures of far distant lands.
With metals and badges, awards of all kinds
A sober thought came through my mind.
For this house was different, it was dark and dreary
I found this the house of a soldier, once I could see clearly.
The soldier lay sleeping, silent and alone
Curled upon the floor in this one-bedroom home.
The face was so gentle; the room in such disorder
Not how I had pictured a United States soldier.
Was this the hero of whom I just read?
Curled up on a poncho, the floor for a bed?
I realized the families I saw on this night
Owed their lives to these soldiers, who were willing to fight.
Soon ‘round the world the children would play
And grown ups would celebrate a bright Christmas day.
They all enjoyed freedom each month of the year
Because of soldiers, like this one lying here.
I couldn’t help wonder how many lay alone
On a cold Christmas Eve, in a land far from home.
The very thought brought a tear to my eye
I dropped to my knees and started to cry.
The soldier awakened and I heard a rough voice
“Santa, don’t cry, this is a life of my choice,
I fight for freedom, I don’t ask for more.
My life is my God, my country and my service.”
The soldier rolled over and drifted to sleep.
I could not control it, I started to weep.
I kept watch for hours, so silent and still
And we both shivered from the cold night’s chill.
I did not want to leave on that cold dark night
This Guardian of Honor so willing to fight.
The soldier rolled over, with a voice soft and pure
Whispered, “Carry on, Santa
It’s Christmas Day, all is secure.”
One look at my watch and I knew (s)he was right
Merry Christmas my friends and to all a good night.
Please, as you read this poem, remember those in your life who have served our country, perhaps made the ultimate sacrifice so we can all enjoy a Merry Christmas — from the Messenger Index staff.