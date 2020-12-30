A second type of COVD-19 vaccine has arrived in Idaho and will be part of a second wave of distributions to priority individuals included in the Tier 1 group this week. Healthcare personnel were the primary recipients of the first wave of vaccines and it appears that long-term care facilities are next in line.
The Southwest District Health Department is continuing to coordinate the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. The first shipment of the EUA-approved Moderna mRNA vaccine was received by the District last week, including enough vaccine for a total of 2,900 doses. Distribution according to standards set by Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) are expected to begin this week.
In its first week of distribution, Southwest District Health staff successfully distributed the initial round of approximately 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine received.
Valor Health received a supply of the first Pfizer doses, administering 35 of those on Dec. 18 and the remainder last week to 60 Valor employees and 29 other front line healthcare workers in the community. Once the Valor Health essential personnel are vaccinated the next priority in Gem County will be to “administer the remaining vaccinations to essential employees across the country – EMS/ Fire.etc.” according to a press release from the Emmett facility.
Valor Health continues to work with SWDH and Gem County representatives on the vaccine roll-out.
The Idaho Press is reporting that CVS Health Care is expected to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to 10,200 residents and staff at 75 long-term care facilities in Idaho this week.
The report cited the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dec. 18 summary of long-term care facilities regarding the impact of COVID-19 on those residents. The data shows 138 long-term care facilities have reported COVID-19 deaths in Idaho, accounting for more than 500 of the 1,354 Idahoans who have died from COVID related factors as of Dec. 27.
Gem County specific numbers relating to long-term care facilities are not currently available.
All six of the counties in the Southwest District Health jurisdiction remained in the Red health alert level going into Christmas weekend.
SWDH in its weekly health status press release said that “all six counties in the district are now experiencing community spread, which puts people living and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure.”
While all SWDH counties’ seven-day rolling average for new positive tests have decreased some the past three weeks, the levels still remain about the Red level threshold. Gem County was showing a seven-day rolling average of 38.6 as of Sunday, Dec. 27 – down from 67.0 the previous week and over 100.0 most of early December. The targeted rolling average to indicate containment of community spread is at below 10.0.
VACCINE AVAILABILITY
Currently, the COVID-19 vaccines are only available for individuals indicated in Tier 1 as set out in Idaho’s vaccine rollout plan. Those who are currently in the qualifying Tier 1 group are as follows:
· Healthcare personnel, that includes hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity (includes support staff as well as clinical staff)
· Outpatient clinic staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity
· Long-term care facility staff and residents
· Home care providers for adults 65 years of age and older or for other adults or children with high-risk medical conditions
· Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
· Outpatient and inpatient medical staff not already included above who are unable to telework
· Dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants
· Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy aides
· Public health and emergency management response workers who are unable to telework
Individuals who fall within the above referenced qualifying Tier 1 group are advised to reach out to their employer to inquire about vaccine availability. If employers are unable to answer questions regarding vaccine availability, the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center is available to field questions Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM (with the exception of observed holidays) 208-455-5411.
COVID-19 vaccinations are not available at this time for the general public. After Tier 1 individuals have been offered the vaccine, Southwest District Health will begin providing vaccine to Tier 2 following Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s (CVAC) recommendations that have been approved by Governor Little. Members of the general public seeking COVID-19 vaccinations can watch for updates from Southwest District Health for information about when and where vaccines will be available.
SWDH emphasis that “it is important to note that there are no governmental entities in Idaho requiring anyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. While public health supports the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals can choose whether or not to pursue the vaccine as a protection measure.”
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, please visit: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/