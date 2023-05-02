Hernan Reyes offered his guests water on a recent Wednesday in his Caldwell home, as he sat near a wall lined with children’s heights and two small dogs barked outside.
“You know what? That’s kind of presumptive of me, because I can’t get you the water, she’d have to,” Reyes, 56, said with a smile, looking at the woman standing across the room. “Isn’t that weird? It’s a dynamic that’s different.”
Tanita Zienkiewicz, Reyes’ home health care worker, brought the water even though the guests declined. Reyes has quadriplegia, meaning he can no longer move any of his limbs or torso.
Reyes is one of more than 33,000 Idaho residents who rely on direct care to maintain a healthy, independent lifestyle, according to a March report by the state’s Office of Performance Evaluations.
The report outlines Idaho’s shortage of these types of workers — which can include nurses, occupational therapists, speech therapists, counselors and more — and estimated the shortage would triple in the next decade, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Reyes was injured in 1992, due to “stupidity,” he said, which involved him drinking a pitcher of beer with his friends after picking up a check for doing construction contract work as a way to support himself in college. That night, he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed so badly he said he wasn’t given much of a chance to live.
To stay at home with his family, and for his wife, Sylvia, to be able to go to work, Reyes has had to rely on in-home caregivers for more than 30 years.
“You want to feel productive, especially in my situation, you want to feel like you’re doing something,” he said. “Find worth in your life and what you do, you have to feel like you belong, and care providers were a huge part of that ... I’ve been able to belong to a life that I didn’t imagine after I got hurt.”
He said with the help of caregivers, he was able to coach his son in golf, be a peer mentor to others who had similar injuries and paint with his mouth. He sells his paintings at art shows and online.
One caregiver will usually arrive at Reyes’ house around 6:15 a.m. for about four hours, there’s a gap, and then Zienkiewicz comes in the afternoons. He said during the pandemic, he only had one caregiver.
A range of people rely on this type of care in Idaho. More than 4,600 children with developmental disabilities received direct care in Idaho through Medicaid in 2021, according to the report. There were 12,660 adults with developmental disabilities and 9,780 adults over 65 with a disability also accessed services through Medicaid.
Medicaid is the largest payer for direct care services and support, and the low reimbursement rates are contributing to the shortage of workers in the state, the report states.
Another complication with Medicaid is it can take months to get paid for services provided, according to Jill Christensen, a registered nurse and director of clinical services for Canyon Home Health & Hospice’s Meridian branch.
“It could take up to nine months for us to get paid for those patients,” Christensen said. “If you don’t have a good cash flow coming through to be able to make your overhead and pay your clinicians, that’s tough to wait that long to get your money back for all these things that you’ve done.”
She said some other agencies don’t accept Medicaid, but many insurance providers don’t cover home health care and others don’t pay very well for those services.
“I’m a nurse, so I’m here to take care of the patients, and we want good outcomes and good care, but at the end of the day, we don’t have jobs unless we’re making money,” she said.
Another contributing factor to people leaving the industry is the difficulty of it, coupled with the low pay.
Zienkiewicz has been in health care for 12 years, and she knows firsthand the importance of it because she has a son with a rare genetic disorder. However, she’s had her share of difficult situations in the job.
“I’ve had clients throw plates, food, spit in my face, hit me, pull my hair, rip hair out,” Zienkiewicz said. “... You just never know what you’re going to deal with in health care.”
Despite these incidents, she hasn’t considered quitting.
“At the end of the day, honestly I’m glad I could do something to help,” she said.
But many others in the field are choosing to leave.
The state surveyed 782 direct care workers and found that low pay and other issues overshadowed the benefits of the emotionally fulfilling work, according to its report. Many workers reported a high risk of exhaustion and burnout, and some reported feeling unsafe due to physical injury.
One worker who responded to the survey wrote, “I was getting death threats and being called (names) constantly … It was exhausting. As soon as I could, I got out.”
Christensen said her office is “always looking for nurses.” The office only has two full-time home health nurses, one who covers Canyon County and one Ada. She said some people who live too far away get turned away because the nurses just can’t cover that much ground.
“It’s a very vast area, there’s a lot of driving involved,” Christensen said. “... we feel bad when we can’t take them, especially if they’re way out in a rural area, because it’s hard for them to get services out there no matter what it is really.”
Some providers choose to go into a clinic or hospital setting because the traveling is just too much, she said. Home health care also requires people to be especially “self driven,” because they manage their patients and schedules mostly on their own.
“It’s just not for everybody,” Christensen said.
This high turnover rate then makes the work harder for those who stay, contributing to unpredictable schedules, overloaded work, long hours and little or no time off.
It can also have a significant impact to those who rely on their services to fulfill basic needs.
Reyes said there’s been times when he’s had to stay in bed all day, because no one could come and help him up. Sometimes he had to call his 83-year-old mother to come and help, but there’s only so much she could do. His wife stands at not quite 5 feet tall, and although “she’s strong like Atlas,” he said, there’s a limit to how much she can help.
“My wife feels worse than I do,” Reyes said of days where he’s stuck.
Sometimes it’s the simplest things he needs help with, but no less important. If he’s alone and he gets an itch, he can’t scratch it. That’s why it’s essential he has a caregiver he’s comfortable with, he said.
Not only is she entering his home everyday, but he may ask her to rub his eye for him.
“At some point, you either become friends or become close, if not family, or you don’t, because it’s such a personal situation,” Reyes said.
Zienkiewicz has been with Reyes a couple months and she knows now that he forgets to drink enough water, so she’ll remind him. She makes sure he gets outside and tries to persuade him to eat healthy, although she noted, she can’t force him to.
Reyes said having some degree of autonomy over his own life has been a key component for maintaining his mental health. He said his overall health outcomes have been positive for a person with quadriplegia.
“In a hospital, it’s kind of tough because often it’s decided for you,” he said. “My disability doesn’t prevent me from being able to choose, being able to communicate. I think that the care providers I’ve had allow me to do that for myself.”
In addition to painting, Reyes is working on a book about his experiences. These are things that provide meaning to his life, he said, and things he doesn’t think he’d be able to do without the extra care in his home.
He and his wife, with the help of friends and family, were able to build the Caldwell house where he currently lives. In the house, he can easily navigate in his chair, and one of the features of the new house was a shower he can use each day. He hadn’t been able to shower in six years before the new house.
“That’s huge, just to be in my own home, I’m able to take a shower every day, people take that for granted,” he said. “... I cried the first time I took a shower. I hadn’t showered for years, just to feel that on my face, and the warmth, it was overwhelming. In a nursing home, you can’t do that.”
He’s been able to be an active father to his two children, he said, and now an active grandparent. He and his wife live with their two “pampered” dogs Beauty Buchacha and Friday, nicknamed “Black Friday.” With the help of his caregivers, he can visit his family or go to his grandkid’s soccer games.
“After I got hurt, I couldn’t look at my son’s picture, because I thought for sure I couldn’t be a dad,” Reyes said. His son Jacob was 3 years old when Reyes was injured.
“Now I’m a grandpa, too ... It’s another thing I can do that’s like everybody else, to be able to visit the people that I care about,” he said. “That’s all about being home, and one of the pieces of that puzzle is having help, having a care provider.”