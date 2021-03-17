The sunshine blanketing Gem County on Saturday was just one of the components that made the Gem County Business Expo 2021 record-breaking success. Success in this case was not calculated in dollars and cents but rather to a renewed spirit that vendors and attendees alike attributed to a general feeling that a dark year was starting to brighten up.
Saturday’s event held at the Emmett High School gymnasium drew over 50 vendors and more than 300 people. Ironically it happened on the first-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Idaho. It also drew comparisons to the Expo held last year under dark, rainy skies and the cloud of pending gathering restrictions announced just two days prior.
Utilizing the latest recommended physical distancing guidelines and encouraging masks to be worn, this year’s event spilled out of the gymnasium onto the sidewalk and lawn in front. Space heaters had been erected on the walkway to warm the outside venues but never had to fired up as the weather turned out to be perfect – pleasantly warmer than normal for mid-March.
The five-hour exposition allowed attendees to peruse a wide-variety of vendor booths – many of them small businesses that have seen their traditional methods of marketing their merchandise or services dramatically interrupted this past year.
Amanda Mallory has built her home-based Cutco knife business primarily with trade shows, fairs, and home shows. In normal years that means forty to fifty events per year. Saturday was her second opportunity to engage with a customer base in the past year.
“You don’t realize how reliant you are on the face to face engagements until they are not an option,” Mallory said. She has made do to some extent by emphasizing her knife sharpening service to existing customers but even those have been “more than an arms length” proposition.
The purpose of the Expo is not really designed as a retail pop-up which might be more prevalent at a fair or street festival. It is designed to encourage interaction between vendors and attendees just to see the broad range of products and services available in the community. Vendors included a number of health care related entities and public agencies.
The Gem County Planning Department and the City of Emmett Building Department received plenty of questions and comments regarding the perceived growth taking place in Gem County – particularly in the last six to eight months.
Several real estate firms were also on hand to answer questions regarding housing availability in the area.
The Emmett School District and the Payette River Regional Technical Academy (PR2TA) had booths informing attendees on the various programs they cooperatively have available for students and also to answer questions and concerns.
The bounty of handmade crafts, quilts, art, antiques, soaps, clothing and the like blended with a variety of more commercially recognizable items such as Tupperware and Scentsy.
Vicky Evans of Cascade Creek Farm and Soaps was able to utilize an outside location to share the source of her product line of fudge, cheesecake, lotions and soaps. Three young Nigerian dwarf goats were on hand to be loved on and draw attention to the products made from the milk of their mothers.
While the majority of vendor booths were occupied by Gem County businesses, a handful came from outside the county. Some came with the intention of expanding their product sales or services into the county. Others were “starving to get in front of people” as their opportunities are more limited by restrictions remaining in place in Ada County and Boise.
It was the overall atmosphere and positive attitudes displayed by vendors and attendees that had most people fully feeling a spring vibe.
For Melissa McBeeMarston, one of the event coordinators, it was a pleasant and gratifying experience.
“We never know who will come or how many,” McBeeMarston said. “We’ve had more vendors before in a more condensed setting but I think the people who came today appreciated the spacing and greater sense of openness. We certainly had the biggest historic turnout of total attendees to come and see what Gem County businesses have to offer. That’s not just encouraging – it’s exciting.”
Tami Rogers with Horizon Home Health remarked that “it feels like a new day – a new sense of hope.”
Rogers recalled last year’s event which had a dismal and unknowing environment due to the yet unknown nature of restrictions that would be coming to battle the spread of a still totally novel coronavirus.
“It was certainly a time of uncertainty,” Rogers said. “I guess that’s why today feels so positive. There is an energy among the people here that is exciting. We’ve all been through a lot this past year. Some obviously have lost more than others but there sure seems to be a feeling today that we are about to see better days and soon.”