When you enter a grocery store with your grocery list and food budget plan, or, you run in just to pick up a few things; you face the Grocery Store Maze, an intentional design that makes your plan more difficult. Extensive research has been put into a goal of encouraging you to spend more time in the store, look at more items on the shelves, and spend more money than you planned.
Paco Underhill, a consumer expert and author of “Why We Buy: The Science of Shopping” says only one-third of what we buy in the supermarket we had intended to purchase. The entire layout of the store is designed to encourage spending. If you are mindful to the booby traps you are better prepared to execute your plan.
The location of items in the store is the most effective strategy used to distract you. As you enter the store, you will often find an abundance of flowers. They are calculated to improve the stores image and lighten your attitude and emotions. Produce is located just past the flowers, designed to initiate a response of freshness, color, flavor, and health. You may not notice the music playing but it is also part of a plan to help you relax and enjoy your time shopping.
What comes next? The bakery, and if the store is working its plan you will smell cookies and bread baking which stimulate your appetite, making sales easier. Grab-and-go items, store delis, and coffee bars are located at one of the front corners of the store in case you happened to enter a store hungry.
Store strategy to get you to cover more store real estate is to place the high purchase items around the perimeter of the store. This results in having to circle the entire store to purchase bread, milk, meat or protein foods, eggs, and cheese. It also results in the opportunity to present more items for you to purchase along the way.
General merchandise, cooking and baking ingredients, and canned items are located in longer center aisles of the store. While going down an aisle to find the item on your list, you are drawn past a large variety of products you had not considered buying, until you saw it.
Shelving space at the ends of aisles, or endcaps, are an effective merchandising strategy as they present product displays to everyone who passes. Product manufacturers may pay a premium price to have their items in this prominent sales location as research has shown that endcap placement results in higher sales. Be aware that just because an item is on an end cap does not mean it is on sale. When something is on sale, you can be sure of plenty of signage to draw your attention.
According to Wikipedia, manufactures may pay a slotting fee to have products located in prime location on shelves. If you check out product placement, you will notice that the name brand products are located on the center shelves. The lower priced store brands or generic items are on the lower shelves where you have to bend down to look for specific products; and, more unique items and gourmet or regional brands are on the top shelves, out of reach for a lot of shoppers.
Most shoppers are aware that the items placed by the cash registers are “impulse buy” items; probably not something that is on a shopping list, but location makes them easy purchases. Impulse buy items will also be found along the aisles hanging on hooks or on displays located in an aisle’s walkway. If you shop with children, you have already found that the items that will interest them are placed right at their eye level. There may even be signage or images on the floor to help attract their attention.
The next time you are shopping, use your knowledge to watch for strategies designed to disrupt your plan and shop smart.