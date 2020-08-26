50 Shades of ORANGE

The Emmett School District is opening school next week in Orange. New Plymouth School District says they will open in Green. The State of Idaho says we are to remain in Stage 4 of its Rebound plan, though Ada County is back in Stage 3. The Southwest District Health Department indicates most of the six counties in its jurisdiction are classified as Red – regardless of what the hard numbers say.
The result is a confusion that has many citizens seeing Red, regardless of what agency has the community classified as or where.
Why all the color confusion or blindness?
According to local health officials, medical practitioners, school officials and governmental authorities the bulk of the confusion is rooted in the objectives each of the responsible parties have prioritized. And the underlying basis for the confusion is the very nature of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its still not yet fully understood behavior.
Different Data Matrix
There are three primary sources of determining where the State of Idaho and the local community stands in the efforts to control the spread of the virus.
The State of Idaho has its Rebound Idaho Plan. This is a four-staged return to a “normal” fifth stage. It has been the methodology used by Governor Little and his administration to determine how aggressively a community can bounce back from the “Stay at Home” orders issued in March. The return to work began in late April and progressed nicely in two-week increments until it has stalled out in Stage Four. There are no colors attributed to the stages in Governor Little’s planning.
The Southwest District Health Department has created a four-color Health Alert Level chart that is intended to indicate where each of the six counties within its District stand regarding continuing spread of the virus. On the surface it appears as a numerical based measure.
Red level indicates the county having an average of 5 or more new positive test cases per day per 10,000 people. When in Red, the SWDH says the communities have reached a tipping point for uncontrolled spread. Recommendations at this stage range from severe limiting of group gatherings including schools, face coverings, remote work whenever possible. In many ways this is similar to the “Stay at Home” status the State recommended in March.
Orange level indicates the county having an average of between 2.5 and 5 daily new cases. At the orange levels, community spread has accelerated but not as severe as in the red level. Recommendations continue to emphasize social distancing, face coverings, and limited group activities where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Yellow level is based on 1 to 2.5 new cases per day per 10,000 population. It indicates there may be sporadic imported cases, an uptick in close contact transmission and isolated cluster outbreaks. Group gatherings are less restrictive though social distancing measures and face coverings when social distancing is not possible are still recommended.
Gray level is numerically those counties with less than 1 new case per day per 10,000 population. It indicates communities are on track for containment so long as they maintain routine levels of viral testing and routinely screen infections in group settings.
While numerically those levels appear to be certain, they are not interpreted by numbers alone.
An exchange of emails between the Messenger Index and epidemiologists at Southwest District Health revealed that the local health district has numerous other elements under consideration when they prepare their weekly updates on the Health Alert Levels.
For several weeks the Health Alert Level indicator posted by SWDH had Gem County in the Red zone. In fact, only last Wednesday did the indicator moved Gem County to Orange. Previously the pure hard case numbers indicated that Gem County should be either mid to low Orange or even Yellow. Yet it remained Red with four of the other five counties in the District.
According to SWDH, “Gem County remains in the red health alert level, due largely to concerns raised by epidemiologists and the health care industry. Four long term care facilities are facing sustained COVID-19 outbreaks. Additionally, cluster outbreaks as a result of very large community and social events lacking proper physical distancing or PPE protocols are concerning SWDH epidemiologists. Epidemiologists are also considering the fact that a large proportion of citizens commute to areas with heightened levels of community spread.”
The SWDH response continued that “healthcare facilities in Gem County are concerned about COVID-19 testing capacity within their community. Only half of patients contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to community spread.”
It was also pointed out that the sample sizes in smaller counties tend to contribute to more volatile numeric data as a single cluster report could skew the transmission data for several days, if not weeks.
Valor Health Focus
While Valor Health continues to operate an external testing site at its facility on E. Locust Street, testing demands have eased in recent weeks.
“We certainly saw an increased demand in early August but that has eased off recently,” said Brad Turpen, CEO of Valor Health in Emmett.
Valor is not currently at risk of having its facilities overwhelmed with COVID patients. In fact, they do not intake positive cases requiring hospitalization at all. Those cases are all referred to hospital facilities in the Treasure Valley.
“We do not have the ICU and equipment facilities to maintain isolated rooms for ongoing treatment,” Turpen said. “We are working cooperatively with the other facilities to take some of their non-Covid hospitalizations when their facilities are maxed out.”
Overall Valor has conducted over 1,200 COVID tests through its facilities with a positive infection rate just over 10 percent. That infection rate was over 17 percent on tests being conducted earlier this month.
Rate of positive testing was indicated by SWDH as a factor in determining the level of community spread. That rate may be skewed somewhat in rural communities that have a tendency to avoid medical diagnostics until severe levels of symptoms manifest. Turpen pointed out that little or no asymptomatic testing has been conducted in Gem County.
Beth Sutton, RN and Infection Prevention specialist with Valor Health, emphasized that the efforts at Valor have been to communicate clearly with their patients and to maintain the safest possible environment for the patients and medical staff.
“We feel we have been very effective at this point,” Sutton said. “While we have had some positive tests among staff requiring self quarantine, we have no evidence of spread within the staff. I would attribute some of that to effective and consistent use of masks at all times in our facilities.”
Sutton also pointed out that one of the factors that makes tracking and determining COVID-19 spread less than finite is the nature of the coronavirus itself. “It is a novel coronavirus – by definition it is new and unpredictable,” she said. “We learn more every day and we are making progress in understanding it but it cannot be compared directly to other infections to predict its behavior or long-term effects.”
Different Priorities
Turpen also contributes some of the confusion in people expecting all decisions and positions to be consistent and comprehensive.
“We have a very narrow focus on our recommendations,” Turpen said. “We make our recommendations based on the latest and best science-based medical knowledge available. It is the health of our patients and the overall health of our community members that we remain committed. Other entities, like the schools, have to take that information and put it in perspective with the other factors they must consider and make their own decisions.”
For the Emmett School District, while student and staff health is a top priority, getting kids back into classrooms and in the best learning environment possible is also critical. That’s one of the reasons that ESD Superintendent Craig Woods proposed to the Board of Trustees for Emmett to open school August 31 in an Orange level category – at a time when SWDH had the county in the Red.
Woods consults with Valor and SWDH on a weekly basis. He provides their input to his Board and they then work other factors into determining what is best of the students and teachers of the District.
“In my discussions with SWDH they have never pressured us to fall in line with their categories,” Woods said in an email response to the Messenger Index. “They reviewed our plan and added comments and suggestions regarding the levels. They have repeatedly told us that the categories and the placement of Gem County into a category is just a recommendation.”
“Personally, I feel they are trying to give us information to make sound decisions regarding the safe return of students and staff into our buildings,” Woods said. “I think it is the nature of the beast that each school district, state agency has different priorities and that is why you are seeing some districts open in Green when the county is in Red or Orange.”
There is little doubt that local pressure from constituents is also a factor in the decision-making process. Perceptions of the severity and nature of the coronavirus vary widely.
The pressures from within the county and even those actions from outside the county will continue to make the situation fluid.
Because most of District 3, that area under the oversight of the Southwest District Health Department, has opted not to impose mandatory mask mandates, there is an increasing demand from outside entities to hold events within the District.
TJ Wilson with Southwest District Health, reported to the Gem County Local Emergency Planning Committee on August 18 that “due to Ada County being back in Stage 3 of the State Rebound Plan there is significant traffic coming into District 3 for events.”
The Gem County Commissioners have formally closed the use of the Gem Island Sports Complex for “out of county” activities.
Gem County officially has two deaths attributed to COVID-19 related factors. Just over 200 residents have tested positive to date. Trying to balance demands for returning to normal business and school operations, with efforts to continue to contain the spread of the still unpredictable virus, will likely keep Gem County floating in a color zone for weeks if not months more.