Be ready for a break in the weather (perhaps as low as 99 degrees on Sunday) to come out and enjoy the Gem County Fireworks display from the Gem Island Sports Complex in Emmett.
Tuesday its was announced that enough volunteer support had been committed to allow for limited parking and seating on the Island during the Fireworks display.
The volunteers will be present beginning at 8 p.m. to direct parking and seating areas that are safely to the east of where the fireworks launch from. Both the north and south entrances to the Island will be open.
Food will be allowed on the premises and Timberbutte Grill will have hamburgers and hot dogs available. Alcohol and fireworks are not permitted, including sparklers.
Fireworks will blast off from the Island at 10:20 p.m. and will be viewable from many locations in addition to the Island.
Suggest viewing locations are:
1. Nazarene Church
2. Emmett Cemetery
3. Freezeout Memorial
4. Main Street across from Mitchell Industrial Park
5. Outside the south entrance to the Island
6. Mitchell Industrial Park