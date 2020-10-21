The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho this year to publish candidate surveys. This section of today’s Messenger Index covers the national and state-wide races and the proposed constitutional amendment that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. Next week we will highlight the Legislative District 8 races and the Gem County positions up for election.
Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho and its Vote411 project on these guides, which feature candidates addressing an array of election issues in their own words.
The League of Women Voters’ Vote411.org website offers the ability to search the guide by your home address and get information on everything that’s on your ballot, along with links to voter information, important dates, and the option to view the information in Spanish. With an unprecedented number of Idahoans this year casting their ballots by absentee, this is an especially useful tool for those sitting at home at their kitchen tables with their ballots, wondering who a particular candidate is or how two rivals for a position differ.
There are no endorsements or opinions from the Idaho Press or the Messenger Index included; this is simply an opportunity for voters to get more information, directly from those seeking their votes, about their choices on the November ballot.
VOTING IN GEM COUNTY
Voter Registration
The deadline to register online has passed. You can register in person when you go to vote — either in early voting at the Gem County Courthouse or at your designated precinct on Nov. 3. In order to register at the time of voting you must have a photo ID and evidence of 30-day residency in Gem County with an address confirming location within a precinct.
Do you need to re-register? If you have changed names or addresses since the last time you voted your should re-register. If you have not voted in four years you may also need to register again.
Early Voting
Early voting began Monday, Oct. 19 at the Gem County Courthouse in Emmett. You can vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the County Clerk’s office on the second floor Monday through Friday through Oct. 30. Anyone can vote here regardless of your precinct.
Absentee Ballots
Oct. 23 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. You can request one at idahovotes.gov or directly from the Gem County Clerk’s office, 415 E. Main in Emmett. You should place your completed absentee ballot in the mail no later than Oct. 29 to assure that it will be received no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Gem County is accepting completed ballots now in the Clerk’s office and has a drop box in front of the Gem County Courthouse.
Election Day
Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in all 13 precincts in Gem County — as well as at the Clerk’s office in the Gem County Courthouse. Voters must go to the polling location that aligns with the precinct in which they reside. Gem County precinct maps can be viewed at: gemcounty.org/elections/polling-places/.