Good Morning, teachers, staff, parents, family members, and all my fellow peers and friends. I stand here today very proud, that I am finally able to say, we made it.
This date was not easily reached. Not only did we have to work through our senior projects, long homework nights, stressful tests and scholarships, but we also had to endure an unprecedented pandemic that none of us saw coming. This was not easy. The last bit of our senior year was cancelled, and all those fun senior events that we were looking forward to, ended up not happening. We would be one of the first senior classes that never had a senior skip day, a senior prom, or a senior prank.
While this was very devastating for most of us, after reflecting on the last three months, I can say that despite everything being cancelled, there were many amazing things that came out of such a hard time. It really does pay to be optimistic in any situation.
I’ve learned that sometimes we have to recognize that the glass isn’t always half empty, that sometimes it is half full.
When I saw car after car drive by in the parking lot at night, just outside Huskie Stadium to honor us seniors, I felt proud to be a senior at Emmett High School. When I saw banners hung up all along town with our pictures on them, it reminded me that so many people in this town will always care about us, no matter the situation.
These unifying moments not only caused me to have a much greater appreciation for our small town, but they also reminded me of other special moments that took place throughout our four year journey.
It reminded me of the time when the community and school wore purple at one of our basketball games, to honor one of our very own teachers, Mr.Gregory. Mr.Gregory was our class’s advisor Freshman year, and I today still am reminded of how his encouragement helped our team grow. If he were with us right now, I know he would be very proud of our whole class.
It reminded me of the time when one of our very own peers lost a family member, and our school went out of their way to generously donate.
It reminded me of the time when us students formed a giant tunnel for our soccer team when they made it to state, and for Gemma, our top runner, when she also made it to state.
These events show us what is truly special about our community. That sometimes being a small town of 5,000 can really be a blessing. That not only do we unite in some of the best of times, but we also come together to help each other out in the worst of times. No matter what the world throws at us, Emmett will always overcome.
For the past 4 years, I have realized that when it comes to any community spirit, our teachers have always been the backbone. These very special people have gone out of the way to be our educators, supporters, and sometimes even our friend.
The truth is I never understood the value of hardwork and consistency, until I took Mr. Peterson’s Spanish Class.
I didn’t understand the true passion of teachers, until Mrs. Myers explained that her strict policies were because she cared about our futures and she loved us.
I didn’t know the value of trying new things until I took Mrs.Wilson’s Chemistry class.
I never knew that I had real potential until Mrs. Smith pointed it out and gave me a chance, and most of all, I never knew that a teacher would be willing to help us through any hard time, until I met Miss Smith.
These are our teachers, people who have been a part of our life for a very long time, and their kindness and inspiration has allowed me to conclude one major thing: it isn’t our GPA that defines us; Not our ACT/SAT test scores, not what sport we play, or even our position in student council. Don’t get me wrong. These things are important for our success, and I would be lying to you if I told you otherwise.
But we must also recognize what is most important in life. It’s not our level of intelligence or income but rather and it’s our ability to be compassionate and inspire other people to work hard, lift others out of hard times, and to pay it forward. That is one of the major things that defines us as humans.
That being said, I’m proud to say that one of the main factors that motivated me to work hard in high school, was not just a title that I could put down on a scholarship application — but it was rooted in the encouragement that I received from my teachers, peers, and my friends. Our class may not have the most Ivy League Attendees, but I would say that our class has some of the most compassionate and loving souls that I had the honor of growing up with.
So, Let’s take that spark that we have, and continue to ignite it, in whatever career we choose — we are in this for the long run.
Before I leave this stage, there is one last thing that I would like to do with all of you. And it requires that every one of you, get out of your chairs and stand up. Many of you know that I was the rowdy crowd leader this year, and I wouldn’t be able to leave if I didn’t do one last cheer with all of you. Lets make this not just a cheer, but a promise.
Repeat after me.
We! We believe! We believe that! We believe that we will! We believe
that we will win! WE BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN!
Well, and that’s really all I got for you. Whether you are a lawyer, a dog groomer, or a rapper my parting advice to you, is be a GOOD one.
For the very last time, congratulations to the class of 2020. May God Bless you all, may God Bless EHS, and may God bless the United States of America!
Thank You!