The Save Ola School (SOS) Committee is excited to announce a $200,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation. In keeping with their legacy of advancing the great State of Idaho and their commitment to fund projects that serve to educate, they have made a huge investment in the renovation of the Ola School so it can do what it does best, educate students.
With this grant, work can move forward to stabilize the building and make it structurally sound, with some cosmetic and remodeling phases of the project still waiting for further grants and donations.
Currently members of the committee and others are working on five separate grants proposals that will be completed yet this summer or early fall. With this grant and what the community has raised from other sources it represents about half of the cost of the total project.
In 1910 the Glenn family donated the land for the present school and John Cantrell and William Bowman from Round Valley built the school following an architectural plan that was common in the early 1900’s.The school was then donated to Boise County to service the children of the Ola Valley. When Gem County was created the building was transferred to the Emmett School District at no cost to the District. This school has served for 110 years with the exception of last school year when the children were housed in the Ola Community Hall.
The intention of the Ola Community is to completely renovate this building, which is on the Historic Register but keep its historic facade. It is rare these days to have a school building serve its intended purpose for over 40 years. We plan to have it last another 110 years at least and continue to be one the last two-room schools in the State of Idaho.
Renovation of the building will include bring the building into structural and ADA compliance while updating bathrooms and building access. Completion of the project will necessitate raising at least another $250,000.
If you can help please send tax deductible donations to the SOS Committee, c/o Shannon Foruria Treasurer , PO Box 29, Ola Idaho 83657 or donations can be made online at paypal.me/OlaElementary. If you have questions please contact Aleah Nelson at 208-880-5991.
A big thanks you, to all of you who have contributed time, talent and money to bring this project to completion.