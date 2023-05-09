The Probst-Walker track meet in Emmett has always carried a lot of special undertones and special events that consistently take the memorial event to a different level for the hundreds of high school participants who normally invade Emmett for the annual gathering.
Among the special touches last Wednesday was a “warmup” lap that athletes took at the onset of the competition with a very special “pace care.”
Anders Jacobsen, a 98-year-old former competitive runner and stair-climber who resides at The Cottages of Emmett rode a Blessing Bike to take the warm-up lap with 300 student athletes trailing close behind.
Now with very limited physical mobility, Jacobsen rode in the front of the Blessing Bike that was propelled by his son Harlan. Harlan related Anders story through The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care Never Too Old to Dream program.
“Anders Jacobsen started running in his middle-age years to help him process stress from life changes he experienced at that time,” Harlan said. Harlan had been a high school track athlete and he and his father thought it was something healthy and fun that they could run together. Anders started training and never looked back.
At that time, “fun run” distance was 10k (6.3 miles) so that was the distance he trained for. He quickly became proficient and found great success as a competitive runner.
A short while after he started running, Anders qualified for the Pepsi Challenge Run, a prestigious race in New York City. He was thrilled to run alongside famous runners he respected from all over the U.S.
One of the runners he admired, saw him approaching the finish line and yelled, “Don’t let my wife beat you!” It made Anders’ day to be noticed and cheered on by one of his heroes in such a fun-spirited way.
When Anders was in his 60s, he started competing in stair-climbing competitions to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He also excelled at this sport and was recognized for earning first place at the competitions in his age category every year.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
When he turned 80, Anders was beaten by a young whippersnapper 70-year-old. Anders’ friends who raced with him for many years encouraged him to lobby for a new age category—the “80 years and up” category. He successfully did so and continued to win in this new category.
When Anders was 88, Harlan felt like his dad was showing him up, so he trained for and competed in a few stair-climbing races with his father. Harlan gained a new appreciation of how fit his dad was when he competed with him in those competitions.
At age 90, before the race, Harlan lobbied the Society to create a 90 and older category for the next race. This turned out to be Anders’ final race. Six months after that event he had a minor stroke and became unable to live independently.
Anders is now 98-years-old, on Keystone Hospice and has a limited life expectancy. His memory is not what it used to be but before his health declined, he told many stories to his Cottages family about his running exploits. They certainly appreciate what running means to Anders and decided to help make this event happen.
The activities and marketing team at The Cottages approached Ashley Holt, Emmett High School athletic director, and Seth Condors, track coach, to ask for help to do a special event for Anders. They enthusiastically caught the Cottages vision and agreed to help make this happen for Anders.
The hundreds of athletes preparing to compete in the Probst-Walker Track Meet at Emmett High had no problem embracing the opportunity and flooded in behind the Jacobsens as they took off for the quarter mile turn of the track.
The Probst-Walker Memorial Track meet has had a special emotional element since its inaugural run in 2008. It is named in memory of five Emmett students from two local families who perished in a tragic car accident in 2007.
Each year their memory has inspired athletes and brought out special events that embrace a spirit of sport and community that goes well beyond competition.
Later in the afternoon, Emmett athletes joined a special needs teammate in running the 100 meters to conclude a seventh heat in the event.