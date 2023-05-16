The rolling 12-month median sales price for Gem County home sales was $442,735 in April 2023, a 0.6% decrease from the year before. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. This month marks the first year-over-year drop in median sales price since May 2016. March 2023 showed a decrease in pending sales (down 44.6%) and increase in inventory (up 29.8%) which opened the door for April’s prices to ease.
Year-over-year trends for sales in Gem County have dropped again this month in comparison to the uncharacteristically high-volume in April 2022. Down 43.9% year-over-year, Gem’s sales this month totaled 23 homes — 14 resale and 9 new construction.
When comparing market speeds to the year prior, days on market seem unhurried (stretched by 4 days this month). Month-over-month shifts presented a far more impressive picture — cut nearly in half, days on market went from 82 days in March 2023 to 45 days in April 2023. Individual sectors experienced similar month-over-month changes: existing homes went from 80 days in March to 46 days in April and new construction shifted from 88 days to 43 days, respectively.
We’ve seen the first month-over-month bump in inventory since August 2022, mounting to 86 available homes for the month of April. Existing homes made the biggest leap, adding 22.5% more homes this month compared to the previous month for a total of 49 homes. New construction added 8.8% to their month-over-month inventory, equating to 37 available properties. Inventory for all sectors is up year-over-year, meaning buyers will have a larger selection to choose from and could point to further price decreases in the future.
Forbes.com remains skeptical that we’ll continue to see price drops as mortgage rate changes threaten to cool the market further. NAR’s Chief Economist Lawrence Yun echoed the unique nature of the market in his presentation during this week’s Legislative Meetings in Washington D.C. Yun noted that lower prices are still sought after but we continue to see multiple-offer situations which account for 28% of transactions nationwide. We will continue to monitor the effects mortgage rates and proposed LLPA changes in order to educate BRR Members on the resulting shifts in the market.