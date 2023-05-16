April Gem Housing Market Snapshot
Boise Regional Realtors

The rolling 12-month median sales price for Gem County home sales was $442,735 in April 2023, a 0.6% decrease from the year before. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. This month marks the first year-over-year drop in median sales price since May 2016. March 2023 showed a decrease in pending sales (down 44.6%) and increase in inventory (up 29.8%) which opened the door for April’s prices to ease.

Year-over-year trends for sales in Gem County have dropped again this month in comparison to the uncharacteristically high-volume in April 2022. Down 43.9% year-over-year, Gem’s sales this month totaled 23 homes — 14 resale and 9 new construction.


