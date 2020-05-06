Turning the spotlights on Grads

While the actual graduation ceremonies have been delayed by the Coronavirus, the city of Emmett and businesses and families throughout the community are honoring soon-to-be-grads throughout the month of May.
Friday, May 1, city employees and teachers gathered – in a social distancing acceptable manner – to decorate every tree in Emmett City Park with ribbons of either the blue and white of Emmett High, the black and maroon of Black Canyon High or the purple and gray of Calvary Christian Academy.
City police and fire officials strung blue lights around the roof of city hall and up light poles on Main Street. A huge banner went up in Bowman Family Memorial Park and businesses decorated windows with messages of congratulations.
The Messenger Index will be producing its annual Graduation section on May 20 with photos of all area graduates. Home school and on-line virtual school graduates are invited to be included by submitting a headshot photo and brief bio to newsroom@messenger-index.com no later than Wednesday, May 13.