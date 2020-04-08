Isolation leads to innovation

It’s in times like this that Calvary Chapel of Emmett is having to be extra creative when it comes to Easter Sunday. While following social distancing and state wide mandates, Calvary Chapel is taking us back in time. The church will be holding a drive-in Easter service at 10 a.m. on April 12 at the Mitchell Industrial Park.
“We have to do out-of-the-box things to minister to people and to have an opportunity to celebrate and worship,” said Pastor Michael Hughes. “I feel like this has all been a big answer to our prayers.”
It was in May of 2019 when Hughes heard that there was going to be a new events center in Emmett at the Mitchell Industrial Park (the old Boise Cascade Mill). “We toured it last May to scout alternative places for our Easter service. Because it was all open air and no real place for Children’s ministry, we didn’t think it would work for Easter.”
Calvary Chapel then decided to book the Middle School, a decision that was easy to make as the church has been holding Easter services there for years. Little did they know a pandemic was headed their way.
“When this whole pandemic broke out, I realized that the 10,500 mailers and 2000 handouts we had printed were now worthless. We started to pray about what to do,” Hughes said.
“It has been a challenging time to do ministry. During this time of difficulty, we have called our online ministry CALVARY UNDERGROUND. Historically it has been in times of difficulty that people look to the Church for help, but the new guidelines on social distancing and gathering have made that much more difficult.”
It was after Pastor Jason Hill mentioned to Hughes in passing that his brother was holding service at a drive-in theatre in Sweet Home, Oregon that the idea was sparked. “Why couldn’t we do the same thing here in Emmett?” Hughes thought. “In fact, the Mitchell Industrial Park was perfect for this. I immediately called and booked it.”
As the church has never put on a drive-in service, the past few weeks have been focused on getting things in order. “I purchased the drive-in theater FM transmitter and we started to plan. We have used this time to think of ways to minister to people in their need and allow people to worship, even if they don’t have internet or big data plans. Our FM transmitter has made it possible for people to drive to the Church and listen on their radio on 88.5 FM.”
“It seems that people are very excited! I have never seen more interest in any of our events on Facebook! Perhaps people are excited to go to an event and still be able to stay safe!”
Hughes outlook during this time is one of encouragement and simply trusting in the Lord.
“We have tried to focus on the positives, to make lemonade out of the lemons, and work to help out people that are hurting during this crisis.”
Church leadership says they have been amazed at how many people have wanted to help others. “The Pastors of our community have been helping each other to get online with streaming and helping each other with resources,” said Hughes. “We have overcome the challenges of doing ministry without holding church services. It has been a trying time, but it is also an exciting time to see God work and to try new innovative things.”
The motto for the drive-in service is “come as you are and stay in your car!” It will start at 10 a.m. and will be held at 500 West Main St. Emmett, Idaho. Online streaming of the service will be done as well. For more information call 208-365-0991 or visit ccemmett.org.