The normalcy of Spring in Gem County has been disrupted, along with most of the world, by concerted efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 infection. Stay Home directives instituted as a preventative measure have brought community rituals of children’s Easter Egg hunts to a halt.
For a broad segment of the Gem County population it has also meant a departure from traditional celebrations of Easter. Usually the second-most observed holiday in the Christian calendar, Easter this year may be muted with an absence of church and family gatherings.
Most Emmett congregations are confining observances to immediate family gatherings or where possible with video streaming of services from empty sanctuaries. Special events such as dinners and egg hunts have been set aside.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints cancelled all meetings when Governor Little invoked the Stay Home order in March 25. This past weekend the semi-annual worldwide church conference was livestreamed from a small auditorium in Salt Lake City. The first crowd-less conference since World War II when wartime travel restrictions were in place.
Some churches are finding ways to still celebrate in smaller groups while maintaining the prescribed social distancing.
While the absence of Easter pomp and regalia may be novel for some worshippers, observing the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ in solitude, or even hiding, is not new.
The very events which Holy Week solemnize, were witnessed from afar by the majority of early followers of Christ. The revelation of the resurrection took place over an extended period of time to believers meeting in seclusion.
The human history of pestilence in the past 2,000 years indicate repeated examples of worship and celebration in times of isolation.
Early Christians reportedly met in the catacombs of Rome for many years to evade persecution and in some cases martyrdom. Similar accounts have been shared from around the world ever since.
Some of protestant reformer Martin Luther’s strongest writings as to the responsibilities of a Christian toward his neighbor came during an outbreak of the bubonic plague in Germany in 1527.
“We are bound together,” Luther said while remaining in plague-stricken Wittenberg while many clergy, nobility, and affluent fled. He understood the term community-spread, “the actions and choices we make have an impact on others.”
In this regard Luther wrote at length on the importance of prevention.
Through centuries of wars and persecutions adherents to many faiths have internalized their beliefs and rituals and found new ways to find an intimate hope in a troubled world. Often those efforts have mirrored the display of rebirth and rejuvenation that nature itself puts on display each Spring.
While the current pandemic is historic for many of us, it is not the first nor will it likely be the last.
The enduring strength of a community traditionally comes from its capacity to care for one another.
For Luther that meant “sharing the threat together and remaining faithful until this time has passed.”