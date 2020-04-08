Feeding program swells, expands

Emmett schools provide breakfast and lunch for a large segment of its student population while school is in session. During the current Stay Home orders and school building closures, the food service staff is continuing to provide those nutritional contributions through an aggressive feeding program.
For 23 years Tyree White has been the child nutrition director for the Emmett School District. She admits that the current grab-and-go feeding effort is uncharted territory for her and her staff of cooks and workers.
“While food safety has always been a focus of our efforts, the current situation has certainly added additional elements to those efforts,” White said.
Not only is the food temperature closely monitored, gloves and masks have become standard equipment for all steps in the preparation and distribution of hundreds of meals each day.
“We also are closely monitoring our workers,” White said. “Before we even go into the kitchen to start preparations each worker has their temperature taken every morning. Hand washing and regloving is continuous.”
That level of precaution and social distancing then translates into a drive-up pick-up for families and students from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at Emmett Middle School.
“Each bag includes both a breakfast and a lunch serving.” White said. “The breakfast portion includes a protein, a grain, a milk and a juice. The lunch offering is often a PBJ sandwich, a cheese stick, a grain, a cup of fruit and a half cup of veggies – and of course chocolate milk.”
The majority of the meals do not require cooking but the “Lunch Lady Super Heroes” as White’s team has been titled by students, try to mix in some menu changes when they can to “break up the routine” a little.
“We don’t cook everyday but the kiddos like a change up and we try to provide some familiar offerings that make the break from school less abrupt,” White said.
Doing a multi-meal food supplement for students while school is on break is not new to White. She heads up a summer program that traditionally feeds 115 to 125 kids each day. The current COVID break demand, however, is much stronger.
Last week the program distributed 536 meal combos on a single day. The number served varies day to day – somewhat effected by weather. That compares with the 1,400 meals that the ESD food service program provides each day when school is in session. The increase in students and families taking advantage of the program has grown substantially since it started three weeks ago. It’s not likely to subside anytime soon.
“We are part of a buying consortium with about 30 other schools in the area and all of us are seeing a dramatic increase as the school break continues,” White said. “We are all sharing ideas of how to provide meal recipients a broader range of menus, how to reach more kids who perhaps can’t make it to our distribution points.”
Until this week, all of the ESD distributions have been conducted at the Emmett Middle School. Beginning this week a distribution will begin at the Sweet/Montour Elementary School. Plans are being made to add a distribution point at Shadow Butte Elementary soon to get food closer to students.
Students can pick up the meals themselves, or parents can pick up for the kids without having them present so fewer individuals are out in public. A drive up operation makes sure that recipients don’t have to get out of their cars.
“The longer this shutdown of the school buildings continues we anticipate demand will continue to increase and could easily transition into a much larger summer program as well.” White said.
Funding for the feeding program has been provided by a federal grant which also requires White to follow a number of specific directives. Recently passed COVID legislation has added additional funding for the efforts.
“We don’t really have an ending scenario, currently,” White said. “Our superintendent has been keeping us in the loop and highly supportive of the program. We will be here to make sure our students aren’t left hungry in the midst of these other concerns.”