Economic pressures, broader career choice options and even social stigma has altered the definition of Stay-at-Home moms. The term didn’t even exist when the daily routines of June Cleaver and Carol Brady were the iconic television models of motherhood nearly a half century ago.
It has taken on a new meaning, however, for a majority of families in the past two months. Restrictions imposed in an attempt to control the spread and effects of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19 have again amended the meaning of Stay-at-Home.
Closure of schools and the transfer of more responsibility to the home for providing an effective study environment and accountability is one element. The mere capacity for providing basic child care has been transformed as day-care centers closed and working parents saw their employment situations curtailed or drastically altered. Shopping for the daily needs of a family has become an adventure in itself.
As Mother’s Day 2020 approaches on Sunday, a number of Gem County mothers shared some of the struggles, revelations, and even blessings they have experienced during this transformational time. Restrictions are starting to ease and spring weather further opens more outdoor options available for acceptable socially distanced activities. Yet, most of the mothers interviewed are uncertain if there will ever be a return to a pre-coronavirus normal. For some, that might not be a bad thing.
Samantha Jones
I typically work in a clinic setting. Due to COVID-19 I have had to take on a new role doing billing from home. I am definitely learning new things but completely different than my normal day job.
Balancing is a daily task. I am able to get a couple hours of work in at a time before needing to take a break to entertain my child. She has done pretty well for the most part allowing me to have quiet time.
The stay at home order has changed my life drastically. My normal routine has now had to evolve around keeping the house quiet. I feel extremely blessed to be able to be at home with my child and know she is safe. Even though it is the worst time in the world to be doing collection calls at least I have an income and I am able to give these people one last chance before their accounts end up in collections.
Victoria Mendoza
I am a dental assistant but was laid off for the month of April due to the pandemic for the safety of mine and my family’s safety.
Although I am not working, my new, temporary normal has been soaking in this time together with my one-year-old and finding new activities to keep her entertained. Since she was already used to playing and spending time with kids her age, this has been tricky!
Our routine the first few days were a little rocky; filled with anxiety trying to analyze the seriousness of this and knowing we wouldn’t be able to spend time with loved ones anytime soon. Things that used to be so simple, things like grocery shopping became difficult because I was worrying I’d be bringing the virus home with me.
The biggest challenge is not being able to spend time with our family. We are very tight knit and usually would gather for dinner and lunch every weekend, but due to this, that hasn’t happened. My dad is considered high risk due to his asthma and other respiratory problems, so we are trying to keep my parents as safe as we can. My sisters and I have our own little families to tend to, but being apart, has been very difficult.
The biggest blessing is definitely being able to spend time with my daughter. My husband is an essential worker so we aren’t able to all three be together, but it’s definitely nice to have all three meals with my daughter, spend as much time as we can in our backyard and we even found some toys that we had forgotten about. It’s kind of been a big change of perspective for the little things, we aren’t scrambling out the door every morning and are able to really cherish this time together. It seems like even though we are apart, we are closer than ever.
Kelly Meyers
Juggling the school schedules of the kids has been the biggest adjustment. I have seven doing school work and two getting some pre-school attention. With 13 children between the ages of five-months and 15-years it has always required organization but with kids schooling from home that has added some new challenges.
It has been kind of a shock for the youngest ones because when their older brothers and sisters are home it has been a time to play and now they don’t understand that they have to be quiet while the older ones do their assignments. We’ve adapted a lot of the older kids schedules around the nap times of the littlest ones. We somehow find a quiet time where each of them can get their work done. We are finally getting a routine of what we can do and when we can do it effectively.
Its not all school, however. Each child has routines and responsibilities within the household and with the nicer weather the first, third, fourth and fifth graders have also found a break from the home routines by do some weeding for neighbors. That’s not unusual for us. Our landscape and lawn care business has always been able to provide opportunities for each of the kids to participate.
Having everyone indoors was a challenge at first but we adapted. We have a large back yard and that helps expand our space a little and we try to get out into the outdoors — into the woods — whenever we can on the weekends. Most of the kids have been engaged with sports activities and not having those outlets has been an adjustment.
I have found, however, that I have been able to discover more of the individual natures and identities of each of the kids as they have interacted more with each other and less with their friends outside of the house. Their individuality has really stood out. We want to keep some of that as things begin to move again. The bonding during this time in the various relationships has been remarkable.
Right now it feels like the quiet after a storm.
Robin Sebastian
Having the two older children at home during the day has been a large adjustment for my three-year-old toddler. He has always had his one-on-one time with mom or dad and that has to be shared now. I think he feels that the time we give working with the school age kids is being taken away from him.
Fortunately I have a husband that is there to provide a lot of that gap filling. As a family medicine doctor that serves in various capacities from emergency room to home and nursing home visitation, the professional load that comes with the coronavirus have increased greatly.
One of the biggest adjustments we have made is the expansion of our tele-health visits. The amount of patient interaction we have remotely through video or phone connections has been remarkable. I personally like to interact face to face with patients — I feel I learn a lot more in that environment.
The inability to have those interactions and then not be able to have a time of hanging out with others off the job has been perhaps the hardest thing to adapt to. Personal interaction has always been a stress reliever for me and has been greatly missed during these times.
I have been able to focus more attention and a lot of one and one time with the three-year-old when I am home and that helps both of us work through the changes in routine. I can’t wait until we can get back to going to sporting events and having those outlets as a family.
Megan Ryals
The biggest challenge has been being home tutoring mom while working a job that has not seen a cutback in hours during this time. Hours, in fact, have increased to some degree as keeping the store stocked has become a challenge. I am fortunate that my son takes well to tasks and is attentive to his studies and is mostly very understanding.
Seeing more of the ins and outs of his school work has been an eye opener for me. I really have a new appreciation for the efforts and impact that his teachers have on him and the relationship he has with them.
Aleah Nelson
I can’t say that life has changed that dramatically for us. Living on a farm outside of Ola we have not been that effected by social distancing requirements. It is part of the lifestyle we have chosen for years. The social media connections with our community has brought us together for years and it has been consistent during this time.
We have always been actively involved in the school and the community and we miss those gatherings but as the spring and summer work season picks up they are less frequent anyway. We can still pursue those efforts, like continuing to raise funds for the restoration of our Ola School. Keeping up with four kids and the ranch hasn’t, nor will it likely change.
The schooling has been interesting with morning video connections with their teacher and daily assignments. Having them all home all day has taken more organization but I know my youngest has really enjoyed and taken advantage of his brother and sisters being home all day.
Karen Mendoza
As a personal trainer, gyms are all closed so I can no longer work. My kids are officially doing school online for the rest of the school year which is new for all of us. I’m not a teacher and have only helped them with homework so we’ve had our challenges.
My fourth grader only has one teacher and she is amazing. We have great communication so she has helped both my son and I with this new virtual school concept. My sixth grader has five teachers and they have been great with him. They communicate more with him which is different since I like being involved but great for him to learn to be independent. I only have to ask if he’s done his work and what he’s been working on. I have two toddlers, two and four. I have to keep them entertained so my older boys can get their work done and focus on school in the morning.
I think my biggest challenge has been coping with the virus mentally. The virus and the stay at home order can really mess with your head if you let it. There have been times where I have to write out a schedule for me and the kids to keep us busy. If you dwell too much on the negative side of these challenging times you can easily fall into a depressive state. I do believe it really is important to reach out to your close friends and family. Or even co workers. You may think they’re doing ok but you really don’t know.
I think my biggest blessing is actually doing activities with my family — things I would always put aside because I would always complain that I had no time. Honestly enjoying my family and the little moments we have together has helped me so much.