After a record number of 222 new confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 reported on Thursday last week, the increase rate of infected Idahoans leveled out a little over the weekend.
As of Tuesday evening, the official Health and Welfare totals reflect 1,210 positive tests in the State, coming from 11,898 tests completed. Idaho has 15 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths to date. Of those testing positive, 96 have been identified as health care workers. Of cases documented, 93 required hospitalization and 24 intensive care.
Gem County has eight confirmed positive test results and no fatalities presently.
Beyond the health numbers, the financial impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent Stay Home order issued by Governor Brad Little on March 25, continues to grow. The number of companies laying off, furloughing, or cutting hours for employees continued to increase last week.
Unemployment
Idaho workers laid off due to the coronavirus filed 32,941 initial claims for unemployment insurance between March 22 -28, 2020, an increase of 143 percent over the previous week, which was a record level for first time claims.
Laid off workers of all age groups are affected by COVID-19 layoffs, with people under age 25 representing a disproportionate share of the total.
The Idaho Dept. of Labor reported that initial claims are still being processed and recommended that all new claims be filed online at labor.idaho.gov. A FAQ is also available at that site.
Mortgage and Rent
If you are a homeowner worried about being unable to make your mortgage payment, contact your mortgage lender.
If you are a renter with children in the home unable to pay rent, contact the Department of Health and Welfare’s 211 help line.
If you are a renter in need of help in any other category, call Jesse Tree at 208-383-9486 for help.
Federal Aid
One of the elements of the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus legislation in Congress provides a direct federal payment to Americans making less than $99,000 to help weather the COVID outbreak. Those funds have not been disbursed but are expected to begin rolling out this week. Projections, however, estimate that it may take as much as four months to complete the issuing of $1,200 per taxpayer and $500 per child payments.
The Idaho State Tax Commission is alerting Idahoans to be on the lookout for scams related to the economic stimulus payments.
The IRS is still working out the details to get the stimulus payments to taxpayers and will be providing information through its website about any action taxpayers may need to take.
Visit irs.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on the stimulus payments.
Under the CARES Act there are also significant funds available for small businesses. The Small Business Administration benefits will be administered through select banks. These include millions of dollars of potentially forgivable loans to businesses with less than 500 employees, nonprofits and others to help them for eight weeks.
The Idaho Dept. of Labor cautions that implementing CARES may take some time.
For additional COVID-19 information:
State of Idaho: coronavirus.idaho.gov/
Idaho Press: idahopress.com/coronavirus/