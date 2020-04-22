Business woes extended with order

Governor Brad Little’s announcement last week extending his “stay-at-home” order through April 30 brought mixed reactions from around the state and Gem County. Some who adamantly opposed his initial March 25 order protested and called on their followers to defy the order. Others saw a few easing of restrictions and only a two-week extension as a positive sign moving forward.
Government health care officials are giving some credit to the “stay-at-home” order for the apparent flattening of the curve – a reduction in the number of new COVID-19 positive cases being reported each day. That curve has flattened while the curve in the rate of new unemployment claim filings saw record spikes in the first two weeks following the issuing of the original orders. Three weeks of April claims exceeded total claims made in all of 2019.
Health care officials are optimistic that the peak may have been reached as far as the rate of spread but caution against an optimism that the threat is over. Businesses, however, are discovering a mixed series of challenges with no way to gauge how long those will continue.
Little referenced both of those concerns in his extension order on April 15.
“The statewide stay-home order is working to flatten the curve and slow the spread,” Little said. “But science tells us if you don’t time these measures right then we could worsen the outcome for citizen’s health and the economy weeks or months down the road.”
The Governor gave “non-essential” business owners some hopes of being able to turn their lights back on soon. He called on them to prepare operational plans on how they can adapt to some ongoing restrictions by the first of May.
Those restrictions appear to be primarily maintaining social distancing and providing adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees, vendors and patrons. Limiting the number of people in the business at a time and directing the flow of traffic will be key. He pointed to practices already being implemented by most “essential” businesses like grocery stores.
Even if the “stay-home” restriction is allowed to expire April 30, practices such as wearing face masks in public settings and social distancing are likely to still be emphasized in some manner.
Social distancing appears to be the biggest challenge for many of the businesses hardest hit by the stay-home orders. Food service and hospitality services have been one of the industry sectors with the highest number of layoffs reflected in unemployment claims. While many have been able to keep some business flowing with the driveup-curbside-delivery model, finding adequate space to restore dine-in seating is a challenge.
“We are working on finding an appropriate seating model, perhaps alternating tables, to make that work,” said Kirk Wille, co-owner of Cowboy’s Chop House in Emmett. “Delivery and curbside was never part of our business model but it at least is allowing us to keep the doors open for now.”
The hardest hit industry according to the Department of Labor is in the health services field. That appears contrary to the demands being placed on medical staffs in administering tests and care for the COVID-19 infection. Those numbers, however, come in the layoffs being experienced in the non-emergency care levels of health care – dental and vision offices, chiropractics, etc. Like personal care services such as barbers, beauty shops, the ability to not have close contact with patrons is difficult at best.
Not all businesses in Gem County have taken a hit in regards to sales or employment. Those engaged in construction and infrastructure services deemed essential, or supplying products to those services have seen maintenance or even increases in their gross revenues. Several report that any employment fluctuations they have experiences has been for employees voluntarily taking a leave due to personal health concerns such as those with compromised immune systems.
The agriculture industry is also suffering but not so much from the “stay-home” order but the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. Agriculture exports starting to rebound from a resolved tariff conflict with China have nearly ceased now due to the coronavirus.