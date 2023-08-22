One of the largest groups of “at-risk” individuals in our communities are school- age kids, middle school through high school, that are not engaged in formal after-school activities.
That is according to the founder of Youth Rising, a national organization that focuses on “investing in the health, education and prosperity of young people … crucial to maintaining healthy communities.”
Tasha Locks brought her message and her support staff to Emmett on Saturday as her organization hosted a block party in Emmett City Park for that targeted age group. Free pizza, DJ music, interactive games, impromptu competitions, and prize giveaways were all part of the presentation and introduction of Youth Rising to the Emmett community.
Locks founded the organization in 2011 in rural Oregon — Klamath County — as an incubator project envisioning communities where youth and young adults transition successfully to adulthood with good mental healthy and well-being, safe and secure housing, and prepared to further their education and work experience.
She says that while many kids get that engagement and encouragement through their families and/or school activities such as sports, music, or other extra-curricular activities, many of them — particularly those that may be currently homeless or in transitional situation — do not.
In its 12 years of existence, Youth Rising has worked with communities, particularly rural ones, to try to fill that gap. “Some of these kids just need a safe space to connect with peer-lead programs either in drop-in centers or through residential services, Locks said.
She has been familiar with Emmett and the rural areas around the Treasure Valley for a number of years and is now bringing her program to Idaho with hopes of opening drop-in centers in Emmett, Payette, Horseshoe Bend and Mountain Home.
“We are looking for about 2,500 square feet that can be used as that safe space where the at-risk population can go to in the non-school hours before they are secure in going home,” Locks said. “The key thing to understand is that we are not doing this as yet another organization coming in with our hands out to the community. We are funded by a variety of grants and charitable foundations and our purpose coming to the community today is to confirm the needs and find where we can be a part of the solutions.”
Since starting in Klamath County, Oregon, Youth Rising has now established facilities — either drop-in centers or residential centers — in Arizona, California, Tennessee, Illinois, Utah and New Mexico with additional locations under development.
“Through our residential programs the young residents (ages 14-24) will walk away with paid work experience, life skills, educational enhances (GED, Diploma, re-entry), rental history and mental health support including harm reduction strategies,” Locks said.
The initial emphasis for Emmett would be the development of a drop-in center and offering a number of short courses of study and engagement with peer-leaders to address substance abuse issues and to develop youth leadership opportunities in the community.
“Our whole purpose is to change and improve young people’s lives by empowering them to reach their full potential while becoming productive citizens in their communities,” Locks said. “That may mean working with high risk kids through juvenile probation services, supplementing struggling foster care resources, or other gaps in the local community. Every community is different. That’s why a local Youth Rising Leadership Institute was developed to help host this event. The youth that are participating in the program have had a hand in planning/implementing the community block party.”
Local entities engaged with Youth Rising on Saturday included the Emmett Public Library and the Army National Guard, among others. Once a location for a drop-in center can be secured, and specific objectives determined by the local participants can be formalized, Youth Rising hopes to become a permanent contributing resource in the community for the at-risk youth population.