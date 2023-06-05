Emmett Rotary Foundation members Marilyn Knighton and Jake Welsh present checks to nearly two dozen youth organizations in Emmett last week — the fruits of the annual Rotary Youth Auction held the first of May.
Representatives of some of the local youth organizations receiving funds raised at the annual Rotary Auction in May.
Rotary submitted photo
Wow! Look at all these wonderful youths, group leaders, and Rotarians gathered at Blaser Park on the evening of Thursday, June 1. Almost all the groups who had requested funds were present at the awards ceremony.
Marilyn Knighton, President of the Emmett Rotary Foundation Board, called out the group’s name and the amount awarded, and Jake Welsh, Emmett Rotary Foundation Board Member, congratulated and presented their checks to them. Approximately $38k was distributed to the 23 youth groups plus the additional amount the groups earned from selling the raffle tickets.
The group selling the highest number of raffle tickets was KT’S Lanes JR Bowlers allotting them $1,487.50 for half of the ticket sales, and the second to the highest in sales were the Emmett Special Athletic Superstars who earned $422.50. Good Job!! It really does pay off to sell the raffle tickets. Congratulations! The rest of the groups selling tickets also received additional money.
Just a reminder to the groups who request funds that The Emmett Rotary Foundation expects those groups to give back to the Emmett Community by helping with projects as it is all part of the application. Help is always needed and welcome for recycling cardboard on Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 — 3:30, come join the crew at the Messenger Index warehouse (right behind their office). This is a weekly community service project of the Emmett Interact Club and students can raise money for their individual clubs by helping. Coming up during Cherry Festival, we will need help parking cars. If you have any questions about either project, please contact Ben Mock at (208) 880-4890.
During our Thursday noon meeting, Rotarian Wendi Kern and her husband Scott ran the computerized drawing to pull up the winners of this year’s raffle the winners are Sue Dunham, winning the $300 Gift Certificate & basket from Cowboys Chophouse; Tammy Shipman, winning the Camp Chef Pellet Grill w/WIFI and Grill Cover from D&B Supply; and Will McCurdy winning a $600 Gas Card from Wild Willy’s! Congratulations Sue, Tammy, and Will!
Here is what else the Rotary Club of Emmett has been doing. Over the Memorial Day weekend, we, along with several community volunteers, put flags out on the veteran’s graves at the Emmett cemetery and gathered them up to be stored until next year. Thank you to everyone who helped with that project.
During our Thursday, June 1 lunch meeting, President John inducted a new member into the Rotary Club of Emmett, Paul Swidecki, sponsored by Wendi Kern. Paul is employed at First Interstate Bank as the Bank Manager. He looks forward to helping in the community and learning more about Rotary. He was welcomed by the Emmett Rotarians with an enthusiastic round of applause.
For more about Rotary, you are welcome to attend our meetings on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Or go to our website www.emmettrotary.org, like our Facebook page, Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck (208) 369-1785. One exception to meeting location — on June 15, we will be meeting at the park.