Wow! Look at all these wonderful youths, group leaders, and Rotarians gathered at Blaser Park on the evening of Thursday, June 1. Almost all the groups who had requested funds were present at the awards ceremony.

Marilyn Knighton, President of the Emmett Rotary Foundation Board, called out the group’s name and the amount awarded, and Jake Welsh, Emmett Rotary Foundation Board Member, congratulated and presented their checks to them. Approximately $38k was distributed to the 23 youth groups plus the additional amount the groups earned from selling the raffle tickets.

