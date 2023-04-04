Support Local Journalism


The 20th annual Youth Appreciation Day is returning to the Gem Island Sports Complex on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The day of free activities will include among other things: petting zoo, face painting, teddy bear hospital, bike rodeo with the Emmett Police Dept., snow cones, cotton candy, activities from Emmett Fire, Gem County Sheriff’s Dept. and Gem County Fire. Numerous exhibits as well as activities will be featured all day long with special performances on the entertainment stage at the amphitheater.

