Carberry coloring contest winners Anna (second grade) and Sofia (first grade with (left to right) Carberry principal Greg Alexander, GCRD representatives Kristen Seitz and Mia Saffran-Lars0n and Gem County Commissioner Bill Butticci.
Poster winners at Shadow Butte — Preston from kindergarten and Kayla and Hunter from fourth grade. Back row left to right, Kristen Seitz, GCRD; Bill Butticci, Gem County Commissioner; Mia Saffron-Larson, GCRD; and Dr. Christina Nava, Shadow Butte principal.
Carberry coloring contest winners Anna (second grade) and Sofia (first grade with (left to right) Carberry principal Greg Alexander, GCRD representatives Kristen Seitz and Mia Saffran-Lars0n and Gem County Commissioner Bill Butticci.
Poster winners at Shadow Butte — Preston from kindergarten and Kayla and Hunter from fourth grade. Back row left to right, Kristen Seitz, GCRD; Bill Butticci, Gem County Commissioner; Mia Saffron-Larson, GCRD; and Dr. Christina Nava, Shadow Butte principal.
The 20th annual Youth Appreciation Day is returning to the Gem Island Sports Complex on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The day of free activities will include among other things: petting zoo, face painting, teddy bear hospital, bike rodeo with the Emmett Police Dept., snow cones, cotton candy, activities from Emmett Fire, Gem County Sheriff’s Dept. and Gem County Fire. Numerous exhibits as well as activities will be featured all day long with special performances on the entertainment stage at the amphitheater.
The annual event is traditionally kicked off with a coloring contest for local elementary schools to help promote the event.