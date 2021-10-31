In a weekend filled with craft sales, farmers’ markets, and an array of trunk or treats, two new features arose in Emmett’s Halloween weekend. The “first annual” of two events took place on Saturday.
The Witches Bike Brigade gathered in Emmett City Park in the warmth of the afternoon to coordinate their cackles before they then invaded the downtown on waves of bikes and brooms.
Event organizer Ida Buck said the event was fashioned after a tradition she had witnessed in Hamilton Montana. “It’s just a a mindless fun time for women to get out and celebrate life and take perhaps a last bike ride before winter sets in.”
Buck had anticipated perhaps 25 participants to show up for the initial ride. Over 100 bedecked and bedazzled women of all ages showed up with their brooms and bikes.
After a “Cackle Session” in the park, the Bike Brigade raced down Main Street to make a few sashays through shoppers including those at a craft fair at Bowman Park.
Not long after, the first Coffin Races, took to the chilling race course through the center of the 300 foot long Wood Pavilion at the Mitchell Industrial Complex. While not affiliated with the Bike Brigade, the Coffin Races were also in their first year in Emmett. Kind of a mix between a box car derby and old fraternity bed races, the Coffin Races pitted teams of pullers and pushers racing their wheeled and modified coffins — occupied coffins — in a series of sprint match races.
Event winners went home with a suitable trophy coffin and bragging rights for the inaugural events.
Both the Witches Bike Brigade and Coffin Races were well received and organizers were getting plenty of suggestions of how to expand each next year.