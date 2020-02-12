Winter book sale back at Emmett Library

It’s that time of year again. The Friends of the Emmett Library have been collecting books and are ready to have a Winter Book Sale. We will have tables full of books with almost every genre and topic represented. We have hardbacks and paperbacks of both fiction and non-fiction. Our children’s book storage is overflowing so be sure to come and buy more reading material for you children and grandchildren.
The book sale will take place Friday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will take place in the conference room at the Emmett Public Library.
The Friends of the Library use the funds we raise to help facilitate library changes and buy more books and materials to fill the shelves. The library will host a fundraiser “Brownies, Books and Bears” February 12-14 to help raise money for some children’s and teen robotics needs. Plan to come and support them.
Our library is a busy place and our librarians enjoy serving Emmett. Come and buy books to show appreciation for all of their hard work.