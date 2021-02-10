Once again, The Friends of the Emmett Library have more books than we have room for at the library. Our winter book sale will happen on Saturday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please come and enjoy picking from books of all genre and a multitude of subjects. We have had an amazing amount of donations of wonderful reading material in the past few months. We will practice current protocols for COVID and have gloves and hand sanitizer available for your use. We will put out as many books as possible and then keep bringing out more as space allows. If it is nice we will set up some tables outside. Our local library staff is very dedicated and they make every dollar we earn go a long way in purchasing new and requested materials.
In addition to our book sale, we maintain an Ongoing Sale area in the library foyer. We try to change books out weekly. These books are available for a reasonable donation at the front desk. There will also be a cart of books at the front door on days when the weather cooperates.
We know you are ready for more reading materials and will try to keep bringing you opportunities to choose more for your library. Please join us in supporting our amazing public library.