Layla rode off with top honors in the Bike/Trike division of the Children’s Parade on June 16.
“The Buzzing Bees” zoomed down the street to claim the Small Motorized Vehicles top costume award.
Winning float honors went to Grandma Jo’s Fruit Stand.
Winners have been announced for the 2023 Cherry Festival Children’s Parade:
Walking Costume
1. Cora
Float
1. Grandma Jo’s Fruit Stand
2. Ryker & Casen
Horse
1. Idaho Miniature Horse Club
2. Whispering Sands & Friends
3. Haidee
Small Motorized Vehicle
1. Buzzing Bees
2. William
3. Bree
Animals
1. Brayden & Opie
Bike/Trike
1. Layla
