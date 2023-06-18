The 15th annual Wings & Wheels show at the Emmett airport had something for everyone in the way of modes of transportation. After an early morning fog cover that burned off quickly the June 10 show attracted 59 cars and about 35 aircraft that flew in.
A glider aircraft from Ontario was included in the displays.
Winners of awards were announced following the show, including the Best of Show Award sponsored by Avalanche Glass going to a 1930 Buick from Marsing.
Other category winners and award sponsors were:
Best Roadster, 1920 Buick, Emmett Valley Glass.
Magnificent Mopar, 1937 Dodge Pickup, Gem County Auto & Truck.
Sharpest Chevy, 1955 Chevrolet convertible, All Right Auto Repair.
Best Model T, 1915 Ford Speedster, Bill's Machine Shop.
Finest Ford, 1965 Ford Mustang, Gem County Motorsports.
Best GMC, 1952 GMC pickup, Excavation Development.
Most Unique, 1946 Nash, Emmett Automotive.
Best Under Construction, 1932 Buick, Dan's Auto Body.
Wildest Ride, 1937 Chevy Rat Rod, Les Schwab Tires.
Most Admired, 1953 Chevy pickup, Gem County Auto & Truck.
Best Pickup, 1951 Chevy 3100, Kim's Paint and Glass.
Rarest Antique, 1919 Model T Ford, Ethan's Antique Iron.
Best Foreign, 1970 Datsun 240Z, Bork's Body & Paint Center.
Best Convertible, 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang, Hanigan Auto Sales.
Coolest Corvette, 1968 Corvette, Lube One.
Best Daily Driver, 1940 Ford Coupe, Auto Zone.
More car shows on their way in the coming weeks, including the Emmett Lion's Club Show and Shine on July 15 along with Cruise Night.