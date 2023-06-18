Best of Show

1930 Buick - Best of Show 2023 

 Submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The 15th annual Wings & Wheels show at the Emmett airport had something for everyone in the way of modes of transportation. After an early morning fog cover that burned off quickly the June 10 show attracted 59 cars and about 35 aircraft that flew in. 

A glider aircraft from Ontario was included in the displays. 

Load comments