Checking out a classic airplane that flew into Emmett City Airport for the Wings and Wheels on a wet Saturday in 2022.
This “winged” specimen found refuge in the PR2TA hangar during the 2022 event at the Emmett City Airport.
After a wash out in April, the annual Wings and Wheels air and car show at the Emmett Airport is back on for this weekend.
The 15th annual event runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
There will be an aircraft fly in and an open house at the Payette River Regional Technical Academy hangar at the airport. A Benefit breakfast will be hosted by PR2TA.
While the air show starts early, the Show N’Shine for classic/antique cars and trucks officially begins at 10 a.m. when all participants must have their vehicles staged and ready to go.
Awards for the nicest and rarest aircraft as well as dash plaques for cars will be presented. For more information contact John at 208-369-3941.
