The Emmett School District is delighted to announce the hiring of Amanda Weers as the new part-time Public Information Officer (PIO) and Community Liaison, effective July 10.
Weers brings a wealth of experience and qualifications to this vital role, making her an exceptional addition to the district’s communication team.
Weers attended Emmett schools from K-12 and graduated from Emmett High School. She has a heart for the community that has been her family’s home for generations. As a former elementary teacher with a current K-8 teaching certificate and a K-12 reading endorsement, Weers holds a deep understanding of the educational landscape.
As an accomplished, award-winning author, she has penned over 30 books under the pen names of Amanda Tru and J. Lasterday. Weers also manages her own LLC as an author, overseeing all aspects of writing, editing, and publishing. She has successfully organized and led numerous collaborative projects with other authors, exemplifying her strong managerial and organizational skills. Weers’ proficiency also extends to the digital realm, as she possesses advanced skills in social media management and content creation for websites.
Superintendent Craig Woods expressed his enthusiasm about the PIO appointment.
“Amanda’s dedication to the Emmett School District, combined with her exceptional communication skills and diverse experiences, make her an excellent fit for the role of Public Information Officer. We are confident she will be a tremendous asset to the Emmett Huskies and the entire school community.”
In addition to her writing expertise, Weers has actively contributed to the Emmett School District as a volunteer, serving in various capacities within the classrooms and beyond, helping with community information for recent bond and levy elections. She has a comprehensive understanding of the district’s needs and a deep commitment to its success.
“Weers’ appointment as the part-time Public Information Officer marks an exciting chapter for the Emmett School District, as her qualifications, passion, and extensive experience will enhance communication efforts and strengthen community engagement,” Woods said.
Vickie Holbrook, a retired PIO from the Emmett School District, also shared her endorsement.
“Amanda’s loyalty and commitment to the Emmett School District are unparalleled, and I have no doubt she will excel in her new role.”
As Public Information Officer, Weers will be acting as a Community Liaison, facilitating communication in both directions by representing the district to the community and the community to the district. One of Weers’ greatest assets is her genuine care for all members of the community. Please feel free to reach out to her at aweers@isd221.net.