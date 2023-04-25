Wall of Honor dedication

Norma Johnson (left) with the local chapter of DAR and Fern Kennington, activities director at Cherry Ridge of Cascadia Care Center stand in front of the new Wall of Honor at the local facility.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Cherry Ridge of Cascadia, an assisting living and rehabilitation center on the bench in Emmett, held a special ceremony last week to dedicate a Wall of Honor. The special recognition wall is to serve as a lasting memory and honor to residents and employees who have served in the military during their lifetime.

All branches of the service are represented on the wall, most of them receiving individual honorees in the unveiling ceremony last week.

