Cherry Ridge of Cascadia, an assisting living and rehabilitation center on the bench in Emmett, held a special ceremony last week to dedicate a Wall of Honor. The special recognition wall is to serve as a lasting memory and honor to residents and employees who have served in the military during their lifetime.
All branches of the service are represented on the wall, most of them receiving individual honorees in the unveiling ceremony last week.
Fern Kennington, the Cherry Ridge activity director was the driving force behind creation of the wall with support from the local VFW and American Legion Posts and the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Kennington, who has two sons and a daughter-in-law currently serving in the Marines, provided a dedication address for the event:
“G.K Chesterton Wrote “Courage is almost a Contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form of readiness to die”. The men and woman who served in the Armed Forces, whether during a time of war, or one of peace, are living examples of that contradiction. Each should be honored and remembered , so that our gratitude never fades. Here at CherryRidge Our Wall of Honor includes the very names and faces of those individuals who served our nation, and now entrusted to our care. Just imagine if our Founding Fathers hadn’t taken up arms. What would our nation be? These brave men were sacrificing everything they have worked for all of their lives for in support of Independence. They were regarded as Heroes’ and viewed as a symbol of Hope. Our Veterans are not that different! They too sacrificed everything to keep the spirit of those Founding Fathers alive for Generations to come. These sacrifices are what makes a Veteran a Veteran.
Veterans come from all walks of life to answer the call of Duty. They all join for different reasons. But they wear the uniform with pride. They vow to serve our country in times of need so that we can continue to live our ordinary lives. They sacrifice countless things. They live a life of discipline so that we can live one of play. They go through torture so we can get up every day. Some may loose an arm or a leg, se that we are able to keep ours. They give up their dreams so we can chase ours. They take the lives of others so that we don’t have to go through the shock of doing so and then the ultimate sacrifice, many have died in the line of duty so that we can live to see another day. What these soldiers experience is nothing but serious. The injuries they obtain the trauma they go through and the deaths of their brothers and sisters in arms are constant reminders of what they sacrifice, but they do it all for this Country. They pledge to protect the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic whether it be an outside force or a terrorist’s next door.
And so, when we look at this wall of Honor each day, we will salute each and everyone of you and be reminded of all the sacrifices that you have done for us and for all the other brave men and woman who are fighting on the battlefield right now to ensure our safety. Let us be grateful for the many luxuries that we have all thanks to the struggles and scarifies that these brave souls have made. These patriots are the foundation of our lives and will be here again to uphold our country’s liberty, freedom and justice. So from the bottom of my heart I salute each and everyone of you!”
The wall is intended to be a permanent memorial and will only grow over time as residents and employees eventually leave and their place is taken by other veterans. Once on the wall, they will remain there.