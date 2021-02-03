Valor Health Hospital in Gem County welcomed the first Valor Health Baby of the New Year on January 19, 2021 at 9:14 p.m. Proud parents Jacob & Naomi Kossow eagerly awaited the arrival of Riley, a beautiful and healthy baby boy, weighing 6.12 lbs and measuring 21 inches long. Riley was delivered under the care of Valor Health Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Brett Mumford.
To celebrate being the first Valor Health Baby of the New Year, the Kossow Family was presented with a gift basket full of newborn essentials and a floral arrangement. Also, as part of delivering at Valor Health, all families receive a celebration dinner for two and a complimentary newborn photography session. “Striving to give you and your family the best possible experience is our most important priority. We love caring for mom and baby during these beautiful moments. Our dedicated staff delivers exceptional care, while also providing hometown hospitality that you won’t find at other hospitals.” says Obstetric Supervisor, Kathy Prindle, RN.
The Valor Health Labor and Delivery team continuously strives to create a unique, caring, safe and patient-centered birth experiences for all families. For more information, please call (208) 365-3561 or visit To learn more about labor and delivery at Valor Health visit our website at valorhealth.org/services/labor-and-delivery/.