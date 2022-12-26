Valor Health

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


While health authorities are reporting mounting cases of what is being called a “triple endemic”, Valor Health is reporting that it remains in the same contingency standards of care status that has existed at the Emmett facility for months.

Brad Turpin, Valor Health CEO, reported to the Messenger Index that “Valor Health has continued to operate under contingency status since the crisis standard of care was lifted. We have primarily done this due to continued staffing challenges and limited access to beds at other facilities that receive our transfers. We have continued to see staffing challenges in almost every department, clinical and non-clinical, due to the national shortage of healthcare workers and qualified applicants, as well as continued illness affecting our current staff.

Recommended for you

Load comments