While health authorities are reporting mounting cases of what is being called a “triple endemic”, Valor Health is reporting that it remains in the same contingency standards of care status that has existed at the Emmett facility for months.
Brad Turpin, Valor Health CEO, reported to the Messenger Index that “Valor Health has continued to operate under contingency status since the crisis standard of care was lifted. We have primarily done this due to continued staffing challenges and limited access to beds at other facilities that receive our transfers. We have continued to see staffing challenges in almost every department, clinical and non-clinical, due to the national shortage of healthcare workers and qualified applicants, as well as continued illness affecting our current staff.
“In certain high-risk areas, we are having to pay our staff critical and hardship incentives or paying travelers, at up to 300% of normal wages, to ensure shifts are covered and access to services remains open. In a few rare instances, we have been forced to declare intermittent “divert” for certain services when there is no viable staffing option.”
The “triple-endemic” being reported across the country in ever increasing numbers is a simultaneous spread of the latest variant of COVID, influenza, and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The most recent release of data from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare indicate that all three viruses are exhibiting more than a 5% positivity rate in Idaho — lead by a more than 30% rate for influenza and more than 20% rate for RSV. COVID-19 appears to be holding steady at a positivity rate of about 8% which is where it has been holding since October.
Younger patients appear to be the largest challenge Idaho health providers are facing. St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise reports it is evaluating bed availability and many pharmacies have reported a potential shortage of children’s liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen, amoxicillin and other common antibiotics traditionally used to treat flu and RSV symptoms. Some national pharmacies are limiting the amounts of some over the counter medications per customer in an attempt to avoid a potentially dangerous shortage later.