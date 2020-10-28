Valor receives award

Valor Health has successfully completed their 2020 annual DNV-GL accreditation survey. Each year, Valor Health welcomes DNV-GL to conduct an accreditation survey to ensure that the organization is meeting national healthcare regulations in quality and patient safety. DNV-GL is recognized as a healthcare accreditation body by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is a leading partner in ensuring that organizations are providing safe, high quality, and patient-centered care. Due to COVID-19, the survey was held remotely. As expected, this year the focus was heavily placed on COVID-19 and the measures taken by Valor Health to ensure the safety and proper testing of patients and staff. DNV found Valor Health to be well on top of providing the proper testing and services for our community.
Additionally, DNV was able to find evidence of sustained improvement in 14 of our last 17 areas across our health system. Valor Health has consistently gotten better with each survey. Valor Health continues to demonstrate a constant commitment to quality improvement, patient safety, and excellence in the customized patient experience they provide.
Valor Health thanks our patients, providers, staff, Board members, and volunteers for all the contributions to our overall pursuit of ever better care for our community. It is through the prevailing human spirit that we all reach for a better tomorrow and look to that future with hope, fortitude, and commitment.