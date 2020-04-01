Valor Health selected as great place to work

During the past few years, Valor Health has been working relentlessly to improve quality in all aspects of our business. One of the ways to affect the quality of care we provide is to hire stellar employees that are in alignment with our mission and core values. Our Human Resources (HR) and Management teams have been dedicated to developing a strong work culture that includes the character and personality of the organization, making our organization unique. It is the combination of values, traditions, beliefs, interactions, behaviors, and attitude that lead to the common goal of providing the best healthcare in Gem County.
The Valor Health mission is to improve the wellness and health of all generations in our region, today and into the future. We strive for a healthy, vibrant community earning trust with integrity and compassionate service, honoring the individual dignity of each person we serve. Core Values are the foundation of Valor Health. Accountability, Leadership, Integrity, Vision and Excellence are reflected in the word ALIVE and they guide how we approach our work and service to patients, our community, and each other.
The Best Places to Work in Idaho (BPWI) program was created to identify, promote, and support Idaho’s best employers. BPWI surveys employees and provides the organization with data guiding them in culture improvements. This year Valor Health participated in the BPWI survey and is honored to receive honoree recognition. HR Manager Mike Cummings says, “It’s great to see our hard work paying off. Valor Health will always strive for excellence so that we can continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in Gem County. I am proud of our team; the dedication we have for this community, and the efforts we make to have a strong work culture.”