Valor Health recently received a generous donation of ten thousand dollars from the Brad and Teresa Little Philanthropic Gift Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. This grant was gifted to Valor to support our highest priority needs. Valor Health has a mission of serving our community today and into the future, offering accessible and affordable healthcare for all in Gem County. This grant will help us to continue this essential mission.
The Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) is one of more than 1,600 community foundations around the world and we provide a way for people of all income levels to make a lasting difference in Idaho. ICF serves all 44 Idaho counties and we help build and strengthen communities by bringing people together using the power of collective giving. The Idaho Community Foundation offers grants to nonprofits, schools and other organizations and provides scholarships to students. Community foundations are conveners and can help bring people together in partnerships to discuss important issues.