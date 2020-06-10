Valor Health offers thanks to long time board member

Valor Health Board of Trustees, Administration and staff would like to take a moment to thank Shane Roe for his years of service on the Valor Health Board of Trustees. Roe resigned earlier this year after serving 6 years.
Shane joined the Board of Trustees in 2013, with experience in site management and development. Shane had previously held a position on the Emmett School District Board and came highly recommended to the County Commissioners and the Valor Trustees.
Shane is a passionate worker who enjoys a good challenge and working with a team. He has a direct, thoughtful approach to communication and a knack for leadership. Shane also served as the Chair of the Planning Committee, a sub-committee of the Board, dedicated to implementing the mission and values of the organization. Shane was instrumental in the development of the strategic plan and the master facilities plan for the organization.
Shane most recently fulfilled a term as the Chair-Elect and was instrumental in the success of the Board and the organization.
“Shane added a great amount of experience to our Board. His knowledge of strategy and his skill in leading people were instrumental in the Board’s effectiveness. His dedication to finding solutions to best meet the needs of our community can be seen in many of our organizational decisions.” said Valor Health CEO, Brad Turpen. “Shane never shied away from an honest conversation. He built trust with his integrity and put 100% into everything he did on our Board. We are grateful for his years of service and wish him the best in the future.”
Anita Taylor, Valor Health Chairman of the Board of Trustees shared, “It was a great pleasure to serve with Shane. He is very committed to the success of our county health system and our community, as a whole. We will miss Shane’s strong participation, his thoughtful conversation, and his ability to forge new ideas into actionable, realistic plans. He led through kindness and with a genuine concern for Valor’s employees and patients. He is leaving Valor in a stronger position, and we are grateful to his leadership throughout the years.”