Wrapped in bright pink, “Stella” is ready to hit the road. Stella is the name given to Saint Alphonsus’s newest mobile mammography unit. The 40-foot long bus contains the latest in 3D mammography technology and started serving patients throughout Idaho and Eastern Oregon in early March.
Stella made her first visit in Emmett on April 1 and is next scheduled to be on the Valor Health campus on May 13. The mobile unit makes a routine stop in Emmett once a month for appointments scheduled in advance.
To schedule an appointment for a screening, call (208) 367-8787. Patients will need to show photo ID and an insurance card. For patients without insurance, Saint Alphonsus has grants available for those who qualify. Patients will be screened for COVID-19 before boarding the coach, will need to wear a mask at all times and visitors or children are not permitted on the coach.
The coach was funded by proceeds from the 2019 Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees and replaces “Nellie Belle,” the oldest coach in the Saint Alphonsus fleet. Stella joins “Lola,” Saint Alphonsus’ other mobile mammography coach, which has also been retrofitted with 3D technology and re-wrapped with new graphics thanks to the Festival of Trees.
“Healthcare is more than what takes place within a hospital or clinic spaces. Our mission is to be a transforming healing presence in the communities we serve, and that includes taking our services out to where the people live, which include many rural cities and towns in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada. This beautiful new coach will bring life-saving breast cancer detection to thousands of women who may not have the benefit of the latest technology and care,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Stella was manufactured by Farber Specialty Vehicles in Columbus, Ohio. She is 40 feet long, stands 13’6” and weighs 32,000 pounds. Outfitted with two generators, Stella has the most advanced 3D mammography technology, enabling clinicians to detect small cancers and masses hidden in dense breast tissue much earlier than using standard 2D technology. 3D mammography also reduces the number of diagnostic images required for a complete screen, and it greatly decreases instances of false positives.
“The mobile program’s primary mission is to provide critical breast cancer screening in remote areas without fixed mammography resources,” said Jackie Babb, Women’s and Children’s Service Line Director at Saint Alphonsus. “Women travel great distances and often hours to meet the mobile at the local coffee shop or grocery store. The mobile mammography program spans services from central Oregon to Shoshone, ID and Council to Duck Valley Reservation, NV. Nearly 4,000 women are screened by the traveling mobile mammography coach each year.”
More than 25,000 people attended the 2019 Festival of Trees at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise. The event raised a record-setting $703,000 which allowed the Saint Alphonsus Foundation to fully fund the new coach and retrofit Lola.
Saint Alphonsus Mobile Mammography
Emmett Schedule — 2021
May 13
June 2
July 3
August 4
September 1
October 6
November 3
December 1