The Valor Health Foundation is excited to announce a new fundraiser and engage the community in supporting the new Valor Health Center coming soon to the SW corner of HWY 16 and Substation Rd in Emmett.
Valor Health serves the community as a county-owned, healthcare system; with a long history of providing care to the residents of the Gem Community. Valor is eager to expand with the construction of the new Valor Health Center, a conveniently located family medicine and urgent care clinic. Learn more about the new clinic at https://www.valorhealth.org/center/.
The Valor Health Foundation is happy to take the lead in “Paving the Way to a Healthy Community” by inviting you to secure a personalized brick at the new Valor Health Center location. Bricks are available in 4”x 8” or 8”x 8” sizes with pricing starting at $100. Each brick can be inscribed with your personal message.
The 8x8 sizes are available for adding your business logo. Perfect for families, friends, businesses, memorials, special events, and dedications, personalized bricks make a lasting impression and are a wonderful gift for someone special in your life. With a limited number of bricks available, you will not want to miss this opportunity.
All contributions help the Foundation support the new Valor Health Center and Valor Health’s continued efforts to improve health and wellness across Gem County by providing exceptional hometown quality healthcare, customized experiences, and convenience.
Thank you from the Valor Health Foundation officers: Robert Shaw, President; Scott McGann, Vice President; and Stacy Jones, Secretary/Treasurer, and the Directors: Bill Butticci, Gretchen Downer, Jennifer Patrick, and Brad Turpen, CEO Valor Health