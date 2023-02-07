Valor Health expansion rendering

Artist’s rendering of new Valor Family Medicine Center coming soon to Emmett.

 Illustration provided by Valor Health

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Valor Health Foundation is excited to announce a new fundraiser and engage the community in supporting the new Valor Health Center coming soon to the SW corner of HWY 16 and Substation Rd in Emmett.

Valor Health serves the community as a county-owned, healthcare system; with a long history of providing care to the residents of the Gem Community. Valor is eager to expand with the construction of the new Valor Health Center, a conveniently located family medicine and urgent care clinic. Learn more about the new clinic at https://www.valorhealth.org/center/.

Recommended for you

Load comments