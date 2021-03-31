Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Valley Pump & Equipment in Emmett with a Bronze Pride award in recognition of their success last year.
“We are proud to honor the team at Valley Pump & Equipment with this award,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “They’ve shown a great deal of dedication, working hard to support their growers. We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.
For more information on Valley Pump & Equipment, call 208-365-2972.
With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems.