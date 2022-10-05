Valley Family Health Care held a ribbon cutting and opened a new dental clinic location in Emmett on Friday, Sept. 9. This clinic is the fourth dental clinic as a part of Valley Family Health.
Valley Family has a long history in Emmett and has operated a Family Practice and Behavioral Health Clinic here for over 20 years. Over the last few years, their Mobile clinic has been in Emmett seeing dental patients.
The overwhelming demand for services presented the need for this dental clinic, according to Ben Murray, Chief Operations Officers for Valley Family.
“In reviewing our patient panel, many of the patients we see at our Payette dental clinic come from Gem County, “ Murray said. “The new Emmett dental clinic will help make the services more accessible to them. We look forward to serving them and new patients from the community. We are grateful to the previous owner Dr. Jeff Henken of the dental clinic at this location and look forward to serving the patients he saw previously as well.”
The clinic is located at at 1020 East Locust Street.
Valley Family Health Care accepts all forms of insurance and offers dental services on a sliding fee scale. This includes Commercial, Medicaid, and those without insurance.
To learn more about Valley Family Health Care’s history and mission, or for more information about clinics, services, and programs, visit www.valleyfamily.healthcare.