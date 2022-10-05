Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Valley Family Health Care held a ribbon cutting and opened a new dental clinic location in Emmett on Friday, Sept. 9. This clinic is the fourth dental clinic as a part of Valley Family Health.

Valley Family has a long history in Emmett and has operated a Family Practice and Behavioral Health Clinic here for over 20 years. Over the last few years, their Mobile clinic has been in Emmett seeing dental patients.

Recommended for you

Load comments