Tropical birds featured at SIBA meeting

From its Amazonian lowlands and coastal deserts to the high Andes and Sacred Valley of the Incas, Peru’s diverse habitats host more than 1,850 bird species. Local birders Jim and Nancy DeWitt spent three weeks there in 2016 and saw over 530 kinds of birds, plus numerous mammals, amazing flora, and breath-taking scenery. Some highlights from their photo journey will include displaying cocks-of-the-rock, jewel-like tanagers and hummingbirds, parrot licks, Peruvian pelicans, and even a few species familiar to Idaho birders.
At 7 p.m., March 12, the Dewitts will be talking about birding in Peru at the monthly meeting of the Southwestern Idaho Birders Association held at the Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Nampa.
Jim is a semi-retired attorney, past president of the Alaska Conservation Foundation board of trustees, a board member with the Idaho Conservation League, and an avid bird photographer. Nancy, a Boise native, was the executive director of the Alaska Bird Observatory, an Audubon Alaska board member, Fairbanks’ “owl lady,” and recently the coordinator for the local Sagebrush in Prisons Project. She and Jim co-authored several chapters of A Birder’s Guide to Alaska and enjoy chasing birds throughout the Western Hemisphere.
SIBA meetings are held the 2nd Thursday of the month at 7 PM and are held at the Deer Flat NWR Visitor Center at 13751 Upper Embankment Rd. in Nampa. The entrance is at the corner of Roosevelt Ave. and Indiana Ave. All are welcome to all of the SIBA meetings which last about 1 1/2 hrs. with a refreshment time following the meeting.