The Gem County Senior Center officially opened “Treasures at the Center” on Monday, Sept. 21. Treasures, for short, is functioning as both a gift shop and a home for the center’s silent auctions. The shop is located at the senior center, right off of the dining hall.
The store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. They accept cash and checks. Cards are not accepted at this time.
“There are three silent auction tables as well as a “buy it now” option,” said Darrell Kelley, the Gem County Senior Center’s Coordinator. “Once someone has bid on the item you can no longer buy it now.”
Treasures currently has 35 items in the silent auction and the auction will last for two weeks at a time.
Kelley says “they aren’t doing any junk,” but they are accepting donations and to just come on in.
Prices of items range anywhere from a few dollars to in the thirty dollar range, but most things are one to five dollars.
“We have some really good stuff and money can be made here,” said Kelley. “There are collectables, old antiques, for example . . . we have a horse plate that we are selling for just a few dollars, that is selling for much more on eBay right now.”
On opening day, “Treasures at the Center” sold over $100 worth of items.
The center is taking extra precautions and doing standard covid protocol. Everything has been sanitized and is ready to go. Only 6 people are allowed at a time inside the store, masks are optional and social distancing is required.