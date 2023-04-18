Tom's Cabin celebration

VFW’s Anthony Muggy Hafen, Lillie Payne of Tom’s Cabin and American Legion post commander Tom Butler celebrate the net proceeds of the annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser at Tom’s Cabin.

 VFW submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Lillie Payne, owner-operator of Tom’s Cabin, is the most generous contributor to the two veterans’ organizations in Gem County. She does it through her annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring traditional corned beef and cabbage with cake for dessert. This year happened to be the 11th annual iteration of the event, and, as usual, had a great turnout.

Recently, Lillie presented a $2,227.00.00 check to Anthony Muggy Hafen, commander of Emmett’s VFW Post 4900 and Tom Butler, commander of the American Legion’s Post 49. The check constitutes their share of the proceeds after costs for the dinners, and will be split evenly between the posts. A tip jar provided an additional $461.00, which will also be shared evenly between the posts.

Recommended for you

Load comments