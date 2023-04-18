Lillie Payne, owner-operator of Tom’s Cabin, is the most generous contributor to the two veterans’ organizations in Gem County. She does it through her annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring traditional corned beef and cabbage with cake for dessert. This year happened to be the 11th annual iteration of the event, and, as usual, had a great turnout.
Recently, Lillie presented a $2,227.00.00 check to Anthony Muggy Hafen, commander of Emmett’s VFW Post 4900 and Tom Butler, commander of the American Legion’s Post 49. The check constitutes their share of the proceeds after costs for the dinners, and will be split evenly between the posts. A tip jar provided an additional $461.00, which will also be shared evenly between the posts.
Commander Hafen noted that with six VFW members and five American Legion members alternating at the event throughout the day, Post leadership saw firsthand how generous Lillie’s patrons are in coming to the annual event and, in turn, how it allows Lillie to return that generosity to the local veterans’ posts.
“Our Christmas gifts to the shut-in veterans in the area are much more robust since Lillie Payne started her annual dinners for us,” commented Commander Hafen. “We very much appreciate all Lillie and her staff and what they do for veterans. They make our job so much easier.”
Commander Butler echoed Hafen’s comments. “Because of Lillie we are able to purchase new flags for the cemetery during Memorial Day weekend and big flags for the Memorial on New Freeze-Out. Lilly is a true patriot. We can’t thank her enough.”