Time for Christmas Cheer already

Even though we are still in the fall season, the Christmas Cheer Basket program is going full speed. Just to remind you, the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition program involves meat distribution at Thanksgiving and then food and toys at Christmas.
This year, Kiera Stark is coordinating the project with dozens of helper elves at her beck and call. Opportunities to help in any part of the program abound.
This year, distribution will be outside, a drive-by. Because of this, we will need more tables and canopies. Help will also be needed to sort and inventory food. We may also need some freezer space or people to help transport food.
Call Kiera to find out more at 912.272.0610.
Nov. 3, applications for meat at Thanksgiving and Toys For Tots are due.
Dec. 1, Christmas Cheer Food Baskets and Giving Tree Toys, are due.
These are posted on the Friendship Coalition Facebook page and are available at the Tuesday pantry and dinner.
Nov. 20 and 21 is Stuff the Ambulance and Fill the Fire Truck. The ambulance will focus on food at Albertsons. The ambulance will focus on toys at Bi Mart.
Many area businesses have a Giving Tree. These have paper ornaments with a list of items needed for the food or toys. Participation is simple, purchase the item and return it to any participating bushiness.
Both the Stuff the Ambulance / Fill Fire Truck and Giving Trees are the main sources of food and toys.
Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Tuesday, will be very busy. The dinner will likely serve twice as many people a take out meal and the pantry will likely serve twice as many people as well. And, we will give out meat for Thanksgiving. All at 719 S. Johns Ave., the Gem County Senior Center. We partner with the Albertsons Turkey Buck Program for this holiday.
People from East Valley Ward and Preceptor Mu of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will take the lead on the meal served. You can help by taking home a turkey or boxes of stuffing mix we provide and bringing it back ready to serve and hot. You could make a great dessert. Or you can help somewhere in the kitchen or dining room. Call Nancy at 208.365.5264.
If you would like to help in the pantry, filling boxes, carrying boxes for people or stocking shelves, call Daniel at 208.369.7915.
Dec. 5, Christmas Cheer elves will assemble Christmas Cheer Baskets.
Dec. 12, Christmas Cheer baskets of food and toys will be distributed. This year it will be drive by, with specific times based on the person’s last name.
Last year, we shared the Gift of Hope with meat for 256 families at Thanksgiving and gave Christmas Cheer Baskets to 356 families at Christmas with toys going to 159 families.
Applications are available at several locations, on the EVFC facebook page or by email emmettfriendship@gmail.com.