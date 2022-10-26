The Witches Brigade escapes from Emmett City Park and rides through downtown on Oct. 29
A colorful sight as witches wheel through Emmett on Saturday.
What haunted house is complete without the appearance of a chainsaw?
A word of caution as you enter the EHS Wrestling Haunted House
A more kid friendly fun zone for Halloween is at the Gem County Recovery Community Center on Monday.
Thursday, Oct. 27EHS Wrestling Haunted House
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
2721 Cherry Lane — Emmett
Friday, Oct. 28EHS Wrestling Haunted House
Saturday, Oct. 29Witches Bicycle Brigade
1 p.m. Emmett City Park and Downtown
EHS Wrestling Haunted House
Sunday Oct. 30EHS Wrestling Haunted House
Monday, Oct. 31 — HalloweenHalloween Trunk & Treat
5:30 p.m. — United Methodist Church
1500 E. Locust Street, Emmett
Trunk or Treat
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gem County Fairgrounds
Spooky Boo Family Night
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gem Country Recovery Center
115 S. McKinley — Emmett
Trunk of Treat on Halloween
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
