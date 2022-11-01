Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Saturday afternoon over 150 local women gathered in Emmett City Park to sing, dance, cackle and celebrate life before embarking on a brief bicycle ride on a circuit up and down Main Street. The Second Annual Emmett Witches Bike Brigade is an effort to shine a little fun and whimsey on Halloween traditions and lore and infuse that magical energy in the community.

The event this year drew 50 percent more participants than last year’s inaugural effort. Costumes and bike decorations were judged but most of the emphasis was on the community of women celebrating together. From donuts to dancing to “The Witches are Back” from the recently released sequel to Hocus Pocus, a spirited warm-up cackle in the park then unleashed the brigade for a romp through Emmett with a couple of circuits up and down Main Street.

Recommended for you

Load comments