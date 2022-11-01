TOP: The Bike Brigade leaves the Emmett City Park on Saturday to venture down Main Street in the Second Annual Emmett Witches Bike Brigade on Saturday. ABOVE: Whether on solo bikes or in tandem, over 150 women participated in the Witches Bike Brigade on Saturday.
The Witches Brigade is an idea brought to fruition in Emmett by Ida Buck last year. This year’s turnout of riders represented a 50 percent increase over 2021.
Not all witches came with the traditional peaked black hat. This one obviously cut from a different cloth.
Saturday afternoon over 150 local women gathered in Emmett City Park to sing, dance, cackle and celebrate life before embarking on a brief bicycle ride on a circuit up and down Main Street. The Second Annual Emmett Witches Bike Brigade is an effort to shine a little fun and whimsey on Halloween traditions and lore and infuse that magical energy in the community.
The event this year drew 50 percent more participants than last year’s inaugural effort. Costumes and bike decorations were judged but most of the emphasis was on the community of women celebrating together. From donuts to dancing to “The Witches are Back” from the recently released sequel to Hocus Pocus, a spirited warm-up cackle in the park then unleashed the brigade for a romp through Emmett with a couple of circuits up and down Main Street.